Bok team to face Ozzies

Will this Bok team be able to live up to the hype after beating the All Blacks in an epic clash two weeks ago in Wellington, New Zealand?
Only time will tell and that time will be Saturday at 17h00 when they play the Wallabies in the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth in the penultimate round of this year’s Castle Lager Rugby Championship.
Warren Whiteley sustained a groin injury earlier in the week, which has ruled him out of action for this Saturday. He is replaced in the starting team by Sikhumbuzo Notshe.
With injuries to the starting centre pair of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am the centre pair for Saturday will be Andre Esterhuizen and Jesse Kriel (moving from wing to outside centre). With the shifting of Kriel to 13 it opens up a starting spot for Cheslin Kolbe.
Up front there’s a rotational change at loosehead prop with Tendai Mtawarira starting and Steven Kitshoff wearing the no 17 jersey.
The rest of the starting line-up is unchanged. There are however some tweaks to the replacement bench. Marco van Staden comes into the match-day squad to replace Francois Louw, and Embrose Papier is the back-up scrumhalf in place of Ross Cronje. Damian Willemse also returns to the bench in place of Kolbe that was “promoted” to the starting team.
The Springbok team to play Australia in Port Elizabeth:
15. Willie le Roux (Wasps, England)
14. Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse, France)
13. Jesse Kriel (Vodacom Bulls)
12. André Esterhuizen (Cell C Sharks)
11. Aphiwe Dyantyi (Emirates Lions)
10. Handré Pollard (Vodacom Bulls)
9. Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks, England)
8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe (DHL Stormers)
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers,)
6. Siya Kolisi (captain, DHL Stormers)
5. Franco Mostert (Emirates Lions)
4. Eben Etzebeth (DHL Stormers)
3. Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers,)
2. Malcolm Marx (Emirates Lions)
1. Tendai Mtawarira (Cell C Sharks)
Replacements:
16. Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers)
17. Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers)
18. Wilco Louw (DHL Stormers)
19. RG Snyman (Vodacom Bulls)
20. Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls)
21. Embrose Papier (Vodacom Bulls)
22. Elton Jantjies (Emirates Lions)
23. Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers)
We are not going to realize how much work Whiteley gets through until he does not play.
Personally would rather have gone with Mapoe at 14 than Kolbe.
Boks to score 50+
Back three of Le Roux, Kolbe and Dyantji,hardly conjures up a picture of robust defence.
@The hound (Comment 3) : You didnt need the word robust
Why not Sbu instead of Kolbe?
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 5) : Sbu hasn’t played for province…….
Can’t wait for Nkosi to get back into the team. We’ve got some good wings and the team is starting to gel.
@jdolivier (Comment 6) :
I dont understand why Sbu wasnt released to get some game time v Province
@jdolivier (Comment 6) :
@Byron Wright (Comment 9) : Rob du Preez (snr) said in the press conference that he was informed too late that Sbu was available; he had already selected the team against WP
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 10) : Thats pretty bad planning on Rassies part or its Rob being stubborn.
Funny Nel was released in time to play but Sbu wasn’t mmmmmm
@The hound (Comment 3) : we said Kolbe is too small,but somehow no one mentions how NZ’s wing managed to just shove him away like we knew he would. So over this size doesn’t matter in rugby. Guess what,it does, ask speed bump Kolbe
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 10) : @Byron Wright (Comment 11) : @The hound (Comment 12) : may be it’s because Sbu has not played a lot with the Sharks lately and need more time than Nel to adjust to the (Currie Cup) team so RdP snr decided to rather give Fassi more experience and Zas a chance to show what he can do ahead of next years Super rugby season!?
Once again, i will say that its imperative Fassi plays 7′s rugby after the CC. This will take his game to a better level!
i digress a bit with a follow up question (from another thread) for King Cheetah: I’m a bit surprised that Cheetahs did not try and keep the squad together this season beacuse i feel they would have had a good chance to make it into the European cup and hence get overseas (euro) sponsors together with the ‘big’ (euro) money to lure other players? How many teams actually qualify for the european cup?
Ben10 looking amazing for the cheetahs at 13, we certainly missed an opportunity, again
@jdolivier (Comment 17) : as good as Ben10 is looking at 13 I would still not play him before Am or Ward so personally I’m glad that he’s doing good but he would have struggled to get decent game time at the Sharks at either 10 or 13.
@dawj (Comment 16) : I’m sure they tried to keep their squad together but playing (and doing good) in Europe made teams notice their players and the rest is history.
Unfortunately it will take time for the European money to kick in and allow them to secure their top players in big money contracts.