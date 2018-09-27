OK so the Sharks team to face WP at Newlands Stadium this weekend was announced.

With both teams being unbeaten it should be a hard and close match and should determine who will finish on top of the overall standings.

There’s only two changes to his matchday 22 with Jacques Vermeulen returns to the starting line-up in place of Luke Stringer who will be playing off the bench.

The second change is on the bench where Leolin Zas comes in for Sbu Nkosi who is away on Bok duty.

The match kicks off at 2pm on Saturday .

The Cell C Sharks

Juan Schoeman Chiliboy Ralepelle (C) Thomas du Toit Gideon Koegelenberg Hyron Andrews Jacques Vermeulen Tyler Paul Daniel du Preez Louis Schreuder Robert du Preez Lwazi Mvovo Marius Louw Jeremy Ward Kobus van Wyk Curwin Bosch

Replacements