OK so the Sharks team to face WP at Newlands Stadium this weekend was announced.
With both teams being unbeaten it should be a hard and close match and should determine who will finish on top of the overall standings.
There’s only two changes to his matchday 22 with Jacques Vermeulen returns to the starting line-up in place of Luke Stringer who will be playing off the bench.
The second change is on the bench where Leolin Zas comes in for Sbu Nkosi who is away on Bok duty.
The match kicks off at 2pm on Saturday .
The Cell C Sharks
- Juan Schoeman
- Chiliboy Ralepelle (C)
- Thomas du Toit
- Gideon Koegelenberg
- Hyron Andrews
- Jacques Vermeulen
- Tyler Paul
- Daniel du Preez
- Louis Schreuder
- Robert du Preez
- Lwazi Mvovo
- Marius Louw
- Jeremy Ward
- Kobus van Wyk
- Curwin Bosch
Replacements
- Akker van der Merwe
- Coenie Oosthuizen
- Ruben van Heerden
- Luke Stringer
- Cameron Wright
- Leolin Zas
- Aphelele Fassi
Walk in the park for the Sharks.
5 log points on it’s way to Durbs.
Interesting swap Vermuelen for Stringer…brining in more physicality. Zas to make his Sharks debut i believe?
Its a strong WP side so should be a good game. Hopefully weather plays ball, not holding thumbs.
@McLovin (Comment 1) : I forgot to add that WP is the hot favourites for the game but I have to agree with you! 5 Log points for the Sharks!
The boys now need to show what they are made of. We need the first half performance against the Lions over a full 80 minutes
@JD (Comment 3) : WP are always hot favourites.
Looking forward to it,think I’ll actually make my way to Newlands tomorrow!
@HeinF (Comment 6) : What time is kick off, Im thinking of going but it will depend on the game time.
I really sometimes wonder what goes on at SARU and their game scheduling. Last week the Sharks under 19s and 21s travelled to Cape Town while this week its the Sharks turn to do the same trip. Why they all could not have made the trip together in that way giving the fans an opportunity to have a bumper day out at Newlands.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : Ja boet not sure what they think!?!?!?
Btw as I have it kick off is 14h00.