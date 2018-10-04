Flouw at 8 against the All Blacks

Andre Esterhuyzen drops out of the match day squad to make place for De Allende. Francois Louw comes in at 8 with Notshe moving down on the bench. Beast and Kitshoff swap places.
15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Francois Louw, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff.
Subs: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse.
Personally i would have gone with 12. Esterhuizen 13. DeAllende 14. Kriel. ur wings who cannot defend and rush infield are going to be targeted. Would have also left Notshe at 8 as he is quicker than Read…Louw has same skillset as Read just Read a lot better at it.
When I see De Allende’s name on the team sheet, my heart sinks, without fail. I just don’t get it. I think Springbok centres going to struggle containing Goodhue and (?) SBW. Is Beast there only to ensure that all SR provinces are represented? Rassie needn’t have bothered.
Interesting to note the make up of the squad ITO teams represented…
WP 9
Sharks 1
Lions 4
Cheetahs 0
Bulls 4
Overseas 5
A bit lopsided IMHO
@Karl (Comment 3) : Kings dont even get a mention
Thank goodness de Allende is back.
@Karl (Comment 3) : Too many Bulls?
Where do people get this idea that all provinces should be represented in the Bok team? Who gives a shit? I couldn’t care less if all 23 play for Pofadder’s 3rd team. They just beat the All Blacks in NZ.
Boks by 20.
@McLovin (Comment 7) : Don’t you lot claim Pofadder anyway? Seeing that you have already stolen Stellenbosch from Boland
@McLovin (Comment 7) : I don’t disagree but you’d surely normally expect that level of dominance to be reflected in a province’s past performance? I actually like most the WP players picked so don’t really have an answer
I’m surprised Nkosi doesn’t get a look in. Kolbe has played well, but I would start Nkosi and Dyantyi.
Esterhuizen deserves a chance, but I get Rassie wanting to go with the more experienced option.
Louw is an interesting call at 8, but then again, he’s got more experience than Notshe.