The future looks rosy in Japan

I would like to start by saying I am proud of the Boks. It has been many a long year since I have felt this way about them.
We have defeated New Zealand and Australia in back-to-back games and almost inflicted successive defeats on New Zealand for the first time since 2009 (that is by any team, not just the Boks). I think everyone should stop for a second and just think where the Boks were just a year ago…57-0!!! Let that sink in, and then think how many of us were expecting the Boks to win or at least have a 50-50 chance. All that in just one year.
Sure there are a lot of things to work on. I’m going to list the positives and negatives as I see them. Please feel free to offer your opinions:
Positives:
· The self-confidence of the Boks is up. We are moving past the horrors of Italy, Japan et al and are genuinely beginning to believe we can be title contenders at RWC
· Rassie has unearthed new talent and reinvigorated the veterans. I was unsure about Nkosi and Dyantyi being ready, but I’m delighted they proved ,me wrong. Kolbe was a revelation as well. Kriel looks a new player. There are more I could mention such as Etzebeth and Pollard.
· The Boks are looking comfortable in their game plan and are buying into the coaches plans. This is half the battle won.
Negatives:
· We are short a scrumhalf. Rassie has not given enough time to the backups and this may see us suffer in the future. As it is, Faf is not available for the YOT, or so reports suggest.
· I am not convinced about Frans Malherbe, he has not had a heavy workload this year, but was too tired to continue on Saturday. Maybe he was ill, but I am not convinced he is our starting tighthead based on recent performances.
· We are lacking composure, especially amongst the bench, to close out games and stick to structures (I am however glad Rassie gave the bench time against the All Blacks as it will stand them in good stead for the future, despite many people blaming the bench for the loss).
· We seem to rely too heavily on certain players e.g. Marx, Faf and Willie to provide the impetus on the field. Injury can strike at any time and we need Kolisi to be able to drive the energy on the field which is so intrinsic to our defence.
All in all, I will give Rassie my backing for the future and look forward to seeing what the Boks can do on the YOT.
Malherbe has been solid in the scrums but we definitely need someone who can offer more around the park eg. Coenie, Louw or Thomas.
Nothing but the subs that hurt us. Hopefully that can be remedied with ease. We must have a good sub for Willie in my opinion its Gelant not Willemse. We didn’t see too much of Koch but I think between him and Koenie we could come up with something. Faf is the hard question. I want to say Cam Wright but he needs a lot of time still since we are short changing him at the sharks. However I think he and Ruan are still both better options than papier. Sorry but that kid is not a protege savant so why is he not making his bones like everyone else?
The game at Loftus was actually better (at least for 70 minutes) than the win in Wellington. That was one of those “everybody throw the kitchen sink and more” defensive efforts. It is special but not something you can repeat every week. Sort of the performance you want from a team in a world cup final.
What is great about the Loftus game was that the Boks could actually dominate possession and territory against the best team in the world and eventually turn that into 30 points. How often have we seen South African teams dominate possession but then allow the opposition to continually strike from turnovers?
The major weakness in the SA team – we have no backup for Faf and Willie that is in the same class. Willie is the man that sparks our attacks – directing play like a fly half from where-ever he pops into the line.
Neither Gelant nor Willemse can currently bring to the party what Willie offers.
Dont get me wrong there were definitly good signs at Loftus but before we get too excited it was just a few games ago that we looked hapless in Argentina. There are still tough tests before the RWC…this NH tour especially will show where we are at as the Boks set piece and breakdown will be tested.
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : Agreed we don’t have a like for like but for me Gelant is closer than Willemse just as Cameron may be a closer replacement for faf than papier. Hougaard or Reinach may actually have been the closest replacements for faf if they didn’t have such gaping flaws in discipline.
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : Agreed. Hard work has to continue if we want to be a real challenge. The key now is for Rassie to keep the team focused and get that continual improvement.
Why was Cameron the only scrummie not to get game time for the Boks. I rate him higher than van Zyl, Papier and Cronje.
He has quicker service, a quicker pass and he’s more cbative.
@ChrisS (Comment 7) : there must be something they want him to work on.
I’m eager too see how the team goes with a fit again Jaco kriel and inform jldp
@revolverocelot (Comment 9) : And Marcel Coetzee if he can stay injury free.
@ChrisS (Comment 7) : Pretty much because he isnt 1st choice at the Sharks and doesnt hit other targets
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : I would still rate him above van Zyl en Papier. He has a great pass and very accurate box kick. Still a work in progress though – decision making, positioning and defense needs a lot of work,
I don’t think his game has been helped by 20 minute cameos of the bench. He should probably start looking for other provinces / franchises / clubs if he wants to grow his game.
Faf will not be available for the EOYT (a deal has been struck with Sale) – so Rassie will have to settle on at least his backup for Faf.
@Bokhoring (Comment 13) : The 9s for NH tour will be Cronje/Van Zyl/Papier. Schreuder/Wright both good 9s but the duel for the Sharks no.9 is possibly costing them a Bok spot. That said Papier is a couple notches down the Bulls list, but does have ‘other’ characteristics. NH is a tough place to blood a new 9 though. Boks would be clever to see what guys like Reinach/Pienaar still offer
@SheldonK (Comment 14) : English rugby writers worrying about the Boks already, but they keep mentioning Faf and Willie (both who will not be available for any (Faf) or some (Willie) matches). Pienaar maybe a good option to consider. I still don’t rate Reinach as a 9.
@Bokhoring (Comment 15) : Rassie will let Pienaar play a high tempo game like he played for Ulster, not the ‘look around before launching a box kick after 2 minutes’ game that Heyneke made him and Francois Hougaard play.
Pienaar will be 35 next year, not perhaps a bit too old?
@StevieS (Comment 16) : Brits just received his SASSA card, so I doubt if age is an issue with Rassie
@Karl (Comment 17) : Seriously, so that was him I saw in the post office line. I thought it couldnt be but this makes sense now.
I was cashing in my winning Lotto ticket if you are wondering what I was doing at the post office – different queue – much shorter.
@Karl (Comment 17) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 18) :
Things not getting any better for Rassie on the scrumhalf front. Now Ross Cronje will be out for the remainder of the year due to requiring shoulder surgery.
@Bokhoring (Comment 20) : I hear Rob du Preez snr just bought a new pair of boots…
I saw a list of 13 players being released for CC duty. We only got Nkosi back? Why only him?
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : It’s a cycle. He’s not hitting targets because he isn’t getting time. But even schreuder could benefit from bok time. I still think he is better than the inexperienced van Zyl and papier…
@Karl (Comment 17) : Pienaar brings size and next to Pollard and de Allende or Andre could give us some brute Force in midfield.
@coolfusion (Comment 24) : Not that faf isn’t a tough customer. Cobus too if he had the discipline.
@revolverocelot (Comment 9) : think with the performances of PSdT during the Rugby Championships JLdP will struggle to get into the Bok team.
@Karl (Comment 17) : @coolfusion (Comment 24) : talking of SASSA cards don’t forget Ricky is also still playing (in France) and he also brings some size!
@Bokhoring (Comment 13) : @SheldonK (Comment 14) : @StevieS (Comment 16) : @coolfusion (Comment 23) : seriously I think for the November tests Rassie should select the players that he sees as the backup to Faf for the next World Cup. No use bringing in older players as a stop gap to cover.
@JD (Comment 28) : Ja I think he should pick guys who will support the style of play over the safe but ultimately disruptive style. As for Ricky is he not also getting on a bit? Haven’t really been following him to assess hi style
@coolfusion (Comment 29) : In saying that faf is quite disruptive to opposition plans and it works in our favor.
@coolfusion (Comment 30) : He really caught the opposition napping a few times that pressure helps a lot especially against opposition who like to enforce their stamp on the game flow
Another good disruptive influence is kriel.
What would your front pack look like given the possibly available guys? Anything we can use to mitigate the unavailability of our backline disruptors like Willie and faf in their absence?
@coolfusion (Comment 29) : hahaha the last time I saw Ricky he almost looked like a prop and was only playing 40 odd min per game. He still had some skills but at 36 his body can’t perform as it did 10 years ago when he was at his prime.
@JD (Comment 34) : So that’s a maybe…..?
@coolfusion (Comment 35) : for sure!!!!!!
Listen guys, speaking of 9′s playing in France… I just watched the game between Castres and Stade. Can anyone tell me what TF is going on with Rory Kockott’s left arm??? Its HUGE! But it’s definitely just the one and I didn’t see him rub it or flex it like he had received a lammie or something. Man, it looks freaky!
@Karl (Comment 37) : Maybe the pubs are really great in France?
@Karl (Comment 37) : I did see he had got bigger, didn’t notice it being just one arm.
I didn’t see that match specifically.
Id like to see this side vs England:
1. Kitshoff 2. Marx 3. Louw 4. Etzebeth 5. Mostert 6. Kolisi (default) 7. PSDT 8. Vermuelen 9. Papier 10.Pollard 11. Dyanti 12. De Allende 13. Kriel 14. Nkosi 15. Willemse
Bench: Beast, Mbonambi, Oosthuizen, Schickerling, Van Staden, Schreuder, Jantjies, Nel
Im being realistic using who i believe is Rassie’s first choices.
After the England game players like Mostert, PSDT etc need to be rotated out and rested given their heavy playing load this year.
Schickerling over RG Snyman?
@Bokhoring (Comment 41) : Snyman has been terrible in the last few games, but guess he would probably fill the bench role although did hear he might not be available due to injury or something
@SheldonK (Comment 42) : He has been a bit of a plank with poor discipline. When will Lood be available again?
@Bokhoring (Comment 41) : Why Schickerling doesn’t leave province I am not sure.
I see JlDP is back for the sharks which means Paul back to 4. Wonder if we could play Koeglenberg at 5 because I have been very impressed with his workrate. That would make for a very strong pack but not the fastest.
@Bokhoring (Comment 43) : Think Lood only back for super rugby next year. Will be interesting to see who Rassie backs this NH tour and who he doesnt have faith in.
@SheldonK (Comment 40) : Am may still make it for the end of year tour. I would expect either him, Mapoe or even Kolbe to take Nel’s place on your bench