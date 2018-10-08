The future looks rosy in Japan

Hi, Bok fans

I would like to start by saying I am proud of the Boks. It has been many a long year since I have felt this way about them.

We have defeated New Zealand and Australia in back-to-back games and almost inflicted successive defeats on New Zealand for the first time since 2009 (that is by any team, not just the Boks). I think everyone should stop for a second and just think where the Boks were just a year ago…57-0!!! Let that sink in, and then think how many of us were expecting the Boks to win or at least have a 50-50 chance. All that in just one year.

Sure there are a lot of things to work on. I’m going to list the positives and negatives as I see them. Please feel free to offer your opinions:

Positives:

· The self-confidence of the Boks is up. We are moving past the horrors of Italy, Japan et al and are genuinely beginning to believe we can be title contenders at RWC

· Rassie has unearthed new talent and reinvigorated the veterans. I was unsure about Nkosi and Dyantyi being ready, but I’m delighted they proved ,me wrong. Kolbe was a revelation as well. Kriel looks a new player. There are more I could mention such as Etzebeth and Pollard.

· The Boks are looking comfortable in their game plan and are buying into the coaches plans. This is half the battle won.

Negatives:

· We are short a scrumhalf. Rassie has not given enough time to the backups and this may see us suffer in the future. As it is, Faf is not available for the YOT, or so reports suggest.

· I am not convinced about Frans Malherbe, he has not had a heavy workload this year, but was too tired to continue on Saturday. Maybe he was ill, but I am not convinced he is our starting tighthead based on recent performances.

· We are lacking composure, especially amongst the bench, to close out games and stick to structures (I am however glad Rassie gave the bench time against the All Blacks as it will stand them in good stead for the future, despite many people blaming the bench for the loss).

· We seem to rely too heavily on certain players e.g. Marx, Faf and Willie to provide the impetus on the field. Injury can strike at any time and we need Kolisi to be able to drive the energy on the field which is so intrinsic to our defence.

All in all, I will give Rassie my backing for the future and look forward to seeing what the Boks can do on the YOT.