Bokhoring

Team shuffled for last league match


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Currie Cup on 11 Oct 2018 at 11:49

Rob Du Preez Sr has made some interesting changes for the Saturday’s game in Kimberley – Rob Jr will run out at inside centre next to Bosch at flyhalf with Fassi at fullback. The Sharks also welcome back JLDP on the bench.

Akker swaps places with Chiliboy – captaincy goes to Schreuder. Coenie starts the match in place of Thomas who drops to the bench. Cam drops out of the squad altogether? Sbu Nkosi starts at 14 in place of van Wyk.

The Sharks could theoretically still make the top spot on the log if they score 4 tries, and the Bulls beat WP by more than 7 and restrict them to fewer than 4 tries. Alternatively they should just finish within 7 of the Kwas to qualify for a home semi.

  1. Juan Schoeman
  2. Akker van der Merwe
  3. Coenie Oosthuizen
  4. Gideon Koegelenberg
  5. Hyron Andrews
  6. Jacques Vermeulen
  7. Tyler Paul
  8. Daniel du Preez
  9. Louis Schreuder (C)
  10. Curwin Bosch
  11. Lwazi Mvovo
  12. Robert du Preez
  13. Jeremy Ward
  14. Sbu Nkosi
  15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

  1. Chiliboy Ralepelle
  2. Thomas du Toit
  3. JJ van der Mescht
  4. Jean-Luc du Preez
  5. Grant Williams
  6. Marius Louw
  7. Kobus van Wyk


8 Comments

  • Feel bad for kobus, but that looks like a scoring backline

    • Comment 1, posted at 11.10.18 11:58:30 by jdolivier Reply
    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Some nice changes and at least a chance to see how RDP goes at 12. I think Bosch needed another crack at 10 as his D has been better recently. Would be nice to start Thomas at 1 and then move him to 3 for the second half.

    • Comment 2, posted at 11.10.18 12:28:13 by Byron Wright Reply
    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Is Cam injured? Can anyone with connections in Sharks rugby assist?

    • Comment 3, posted at 11.10.18 12:44:18 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Interesting changes after 1 loss. Lets see how guys respond. Some bold choices and chances

    • Comment 4, posted at 11.10.18 13:13:27 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 4) : I think its because we only need a point to get a home semi I think we will see the usual suspects(in their usual positions) next week.

    • Comment 5, posted at 11.10.18 13:29:02 by Byron Wright Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Byron Wright (Comment 5) : RDP Jnr is in line to play and start every Super rugby and CC game this year…dont think anyone else can claim that same stat?

    • Comment 6, posted at 11.10.18 13:31:53 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • You are correct that must be a very select group.

    • Comment 7, posted at 11.10.18 13:33:58 by Byron Wright Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 3) : Not Injured

    • Comment 8, posted at 11.10.18 17:05:21 by Julesgr8ter Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.