Team shuffled for last league match

Rob Du Preez Sr has made some interesting changes for the Saturday’s game in Kimberley – Rob Jr will run out at inside centre next to Bosch at flyhalf with Fassi at fullback. The Sharks also welcome back JLDP on the bench.
Akker swaps places with Chiliboy – captaincy goes to Schreuder. Coenie starts the match in place of Thomas who drops to the bench. Cam drops out of the squad altogether? Sbu Nkosi starts at 14 in place of van Wyk.
The Sharks could theoretically still make the top spot on the log if they score 4 tries, and the Bulls beat WP by more than 7 and restrict them to fewer than 4 tries. Alternatively they should just finish within 7 of the Kwas to qualify for a home semi.
- Juan Schoeman
- Akker van der Merwe
- Coenie Oosthuizen
- Gideon Koegelenberg
- Hyron Andrews
- Jacques Vermeulen
- Tyler Paul
- Daniel du Preez
- Louis Schreuder (C)
- Curwin Bosch
- Lwazi Mvovo
- Robert du Preez
- Jeremy Ward
- Sbu Nkosi
- Aphelele Fassi
Replacements
- Chiliboy Ralepelle
- Thomas du Toit
- JJ van der Mescht
- Jean-Luc du Preez
- Grant Williams
- Marius Louw
- Kobus van Wyk
Feel bad for kobus, but that looks like a scoring backline
Some nice changes and at least a chance to see how RDP goes at 12. I think Bosch needed another crack at 10 as his D has been better recently. Would be nice to start Thomas at 1 and then move him to 3 for the second half.
Is Cam injured? Can anyone with connections in Sharks rugby assist?
Interesting changes after 1 loss. Lets see how guys respond. Some bold choices and chances
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : I think its because we only need a point to get a home semi I think we will see the usual suspects(in their usual positions) next week.
@Byron Wright (Comment 5) : RDP Jnr is in line to play and start every Super rugby and CC game this year…dont think anyone else can claim that same stat?
You are correct that must be a very select group.
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : Not Injured