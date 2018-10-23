Going the distance

Hi, Sharks fans
First off, well done to the lads on a brilliant result against the Lions on Saturday. I was at the game and had my heart in my mouth for one or two moments, but the Sharks showed composure to get the win, and they will be all the better on Saturday for a hard-earned victory.
Some highlights for me, Jeremy Ward showing composure and quiet brilliance on attack and defence. We have a gem in him that will shine next year; S’bu Nkosi dominated Dyantyi (I am a fan of his) and looks hungry for game time; Fassi showing astonishing pace to take down Dyantyi, then composure under pressure to gather up the ball and counter-attack; and finally that underrated player, Marius Louw. He is a real handful and we are blessed with abundant stock at centre for next year’s Super Rugby.
But before that we have the small matter of the Currie Cup Final to win and the Bok tour.
Now on to the crux of this article… can we go the distance?
I read an interesting article which questioned whether or not the Sharks forwards were fit enough to go the distance, the writer claiming to have been informed by a previous insider to watch for us to start slowly and finish slowly, and the more I read the more worried I became. I will highlight the points for you:
· The Sharks start slowly and finish slowly, so we are at our most lethal from minutes 20 to 60
· Opposition teams have identified this, the Lions coach stating in the buildup to the semi-final that they just have to be in touch by the last 20 minutes and they can win the game
· This trend was identified from our matches against the Lions, Griquas and WP in the league phase. Think back to the WP game specifically and we came back strongly to be only a point or two behind Province before they blew us out the water in the last 20.
· Now think to last year’s final against the very same WP, we were dominant, then they fought back and we all know what happened. The point is, they really opened up in the final 20 yet again.
· So now we are seeing a trend, the Sharks are hanging on for the win in tight clashes only if they have sufficient points on the board and are not dominating the closing stages of games.
· This may go a long way to explaining the inconsistencies we saw from the Sharks in Super Rugby.
Now, I have no solutions as I am not a fitness expert, but the obvious place to start is to look at how our players are conditioned and to really make use of squad rotation, surely we have the players to be able to do so?Tweet
I think the Sharks forwards are good but they are heavy in general so do tire with the game plan employed. It is why we need a bench with strong forwards even if we dont start with our optimal pack.
Peyper to ref the final.
I am more worried about messy lineouts and then an overall mental collapse that let the Lions back into the game.
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : That wind was crazy last weekend but not sure why we didnt go to front of the lineout more then. Perhaps they thought they didnt have the speed to get up in the front.
@McLovin (Comment 2) : Probably makes sense – just keep Secnds far away from the pitch. He was called out on his favourable to WP performance big time.
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : I guess the lob throw would have been problematic with the wind, but those low straight throws towards the middle of the lineout were just asking to be taken by the Lions
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : I honestly dont think any of our current SA hookers throw the ball in well. I also dont think our lifters are doing a great job. If i look at someone like Matfield…he got much higher off the groud due to good lifters but also he received very accurate throws from his hookers. Trust me if Matfield had todays hookers throwing at him he wouldnt have been as effective. Modern day hookers more concerned about stealing balls at rucks than linout throwing.
Thanks Stevie…nice write up…
First off: Moment of the Match for me on Saturday was that Jeremy Ward tackle on Elton…wow. Ward was excellent all game. One of my best friends is an accredited photographer at King’ s Park and he got an absolute beautiful of that tackle. It’s my new favourite photo
Second up: I also read that article…and it may have something to it. But looking at the game again, the Lions never dominated. They scored two turnover tries – one of them a freak including an intercept and the other with a big forward offload. The Sharks did not implode, they just got too loose. Once the Lions got close the Sharks tightened up, reasserted themselves, scored and then calmly closed out the game. I liked what I saw in the last 10 minutes.
Ice Ice Baby?
What in the name of all that is holy and unholy is that about?
@pastorshark (Comment 8) : Yeh a pretty fair assessment that
@McLovin (Comment 9) : That was not supposed to have been in the public domain yet. It was part of a cunning plan from the Sharks to release the video on social media just prior to the final, so that the Province players would be too distracted with mirth to concentrate during the game. Unfortunately that plan is no longer feasible due to the video having been leaked.
@pastorshark (Comment 8) : Thanks for that
I see what you’re saying, and the Sharks did tighten up, but maybe we got loose in the first place because players lost concentration due to fitness issues? Just a suggestion.
P.s. That tackle on Elton was a thing of beauty
@StevieS (Comment 12) : There is definitely some such issue. This is not the first game where it’s happened and always around the same time. In fact a few games now.