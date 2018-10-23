International Fixtures Feast

Hi, Bok fans

We are in for a rich helping of international fixtures in the coming weeks.

Here are the matches, by weekend:

Friday 26 October Japan vs World XV

Saturday 27 October Australia vs New Zealand

Saturday 03 November Japan vs New Zealand

Wales vs Scotland

England vs South Africa

Ireland vs Italy

Saturday 10 November Italy vs Georgia

Scotland vs Fiji

England vs New Zealand

Wales vs Australia

Ireland vs Argentina

France vs South Africa

Saturday 17 November Italy vs Australia

Wales vs Tonga

England vs Japan

Scotland vs South Africa

Ireland vs New Zealand

France vs Argentina

Saturday 24 November Italy vs New Zealand

Scotland vs Argentina

England vs Australia

Wales vs South Africa

Ireland vs USA

France vs Fiji

Saturday 01 December Barbarians vs Argentina