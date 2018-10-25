Teams for the final

JLDP start in the blindside flank position while Paul shifts to open side. Fassi gets another chance to show off his pace at 11. Stringer and Vermeulen feature on the bench, and Van Wyk is back in the team on the bench.
Dobson is starting the very under-rated Stander at 10 for WP. Willemse shifts to 12.
Sharks
15 Curwin Bosch, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tyler Paul, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Juan Schoeman
Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Jacques Vermeulen, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Leolin Zas
Western Province
15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 SP Marais, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak
Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Dan Kriel, 23 JJ EngelbrechtTweet
Thats a good Sharks side selected, cant argue about any of those choices. Not too sure what WP is doing with their selection, best i can think of is they just want all their best places on the field so positions will mix and match as play goes
Hoping Louw can exploit Willemse’s lack of game time at 12 and bust the line a few times. Also, Stringer and Vermeulen are on the bench together…
Shark Centers … New meat!!! It’s feeding time
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : I trust the brains has analysed how the Bulls were able to pressure WP. Juan will have to play a big game and hold his own against Wilco.
I really like our chances…
@Karl (Comment 2) : Just wanted to see if anybody actually reads before they post
@Kabouter (Comment 4) : If Schoeman has a solid game against Louw surely he then starts becoming part of the Bok conversation, especially with next season probably being the last for Beast
@Kabouter (Comment 4) : Well bulls also failed to contain them when they opened up. Remember they lived on penalties only for first half when they saw they remain in touch they opened the taps at 55mins. I hope the sharks are honest with themselves regarding exhaustion and ensure they keep enough in the tank to starve out the WP all out rush. Best way in my mind is still ball in hand starve them of possession. Loose play at the 50 min mark will be punished we cannot repeat our unraveling of last week.
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : The Sharks will have to match WP in the scrums if they want any say in the game. Otherwise it will be the slow poison of 3 points building up pressure
@coolfusion (Comment 7) : think it’s more a habit of unraveling!
@Bokhoring (Comment 8) : for sure! Sharks forwards needs to do beter than last years final (and the last game be WP) if they want any chance of beating them!
@JD (Comment 9) : Still our unraveling window and their push window is at roughly same time. I hope we’re cognizant of that. I’d hate for us to play a sparkling game and that one flat spot be our undoing.
@Bokhoring (Comment 8) : Well without seconds they may have to work for their points in the first half…..
Our backline has some serious speed. Hope we get to see it, and that the finishing is spot on.
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : Sounds like Rassie is planning to use Nyakane at loosehead on the tour as Beast has been ruled out due to an injury he picked up in the RC
@Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Haha, good man!
I see Lambie might be back in action soon. I wonder if Rassie is paying attention to this?
@Bokhoring (Comment 14) : Yeh i expect Kitshoff to start at loosehead with Marx at hooker and Maherbe a tighthead. The on the bench Nyakane, Mbonambi and probably one of Koch/Louw/DuToit/Oosthuizen
@Bokhoring (Comment 8) : The sooner they bring Calib Oosthuizen on the better for us, our tight heads will be in the money.
@Bump (Comment 18) : Our Oosthuizen against their Oosthuizen should definitely be in our favour.
@Bump (Comment 18) : @Bokhoring (Comment 19) : Sharks forwards need to be on their game for first 120 min of the game! After that they can relax a bit!
@Bokhoring (Comment 19) : Absolutely
Interesting facts:
Going back to 2007 Currie Cup final the home side won all the finals except the last 3 finals played by the Sharks and WP (2012, 2013, 2017) when the away side won!
Since 2010 Sharks played WP 4 times in the final with each side winning 2 games (although 3 of the finals were played in Durban).
Winners of the finals also alternated with Sharks 2010, WP 2012, Sharks 2013 and WP 2017 Champions.
Lastly Sharks away record in finals is way better than their home record!
Go Sharks!!!
@JD (Comment 22) : right now I feel better about the Sharks chances to win after finding all those facts!!!
Hi Sharks fans, it’s finals day and for us fans that means the day starts in less than 30 minutes when the our under 19s take on the young Bulls. The game is being televised on Supersport so take the time to catch the future Sharks and lend them your support.
Sharks u19 playing against 16
Its one helluva day when you are relieved to see Toilet Peyper on the field and not cheating Seconds
I hope for these young Sharks today, but whatever happens we made it into another final and if we can keep this team together we are going to have a great season next year.
Actually it should br Sloppy Seconds,enjoy the game boys.
40-27 to the Sharks U19
Super proud of these under 19s. Take a bow to all concerned with this team – I wish I knew more about you all but not being the ” main manne” you mostly are annonomous to many of us. You obviously are a special bunch to come through a 14 match season unbeaten. Enjoy your moment
Congratulations to the U19s for crowning an awesome season by winning the trophy. Well done boys. Now for the big one! Bring home the cup guys. Black and White forever!
@byron (Comment 25) : Indeed they were…the referee missed the bulls often cleaning out breakdown from the side and focused almost exclusively on the Sharks offside line. The penalty count only started to level off in the second half. Flip but the hooker was poor at throwing in.
@sudhir (Comment 30) : I wonder whether Peyper saw through the suck-up charm-offensive in the week where WPRU and the wp captain praised him to the stars. Without a left-field tactician like Brendan Venter, I think we’re short on that commodity that is defined by a lot of copycat commentators as ‘nous’. A lot of things have to align for the Sharks to walk away with the cup, and part of that involves wp making bad decisions and the Sharks making good decisions. I’m not sure how to read the team in the build up top this game: S’Bu sounds incredibly bullish with Rob Sr. being both terribly economical with words and modest. I’m not sure Peyper has the stones to blow penalties as they stand…there must be some conscious thought about ticking off the WPRU/SARU in the back of his mind. The Sharks put up a ‘Black…White…Dynamite’ music video on Facebook hearkening back to past glories. I don’t know what’s missing as an element between now and back then…perhaps player turnover? Stale thinking? And my favourite theory: killer instinct? Apologies for sounding like I’m making it about me, but I represent the Sharks at work; I’m not arrogant, or petty and when wp lose I don’t engage in snark. The opposite is true for at least half of the wp supporters who love nothing more than to pile on. I must admit, Super Rugby was a happy time for me as most of them wound their necks in and kept quiet. For that reason, the Sharks winning would have a delightful and unintended consequence. Primarily though, its not about me or my woes at work. The Sharks need this: the team, the management, the faithful supporters who have lived through five years of having their hopes battered. wp had their year – 2017. And I know that they’re not going to give the cup up to the Sharks, we have to take it. I hope the team is up for it, we’ll find out soon enough.
Good luck gents & ladies.
Enjoy the game.
Hope it’s a classic.
Doing well in the scrums so far.
Kak pass Schreuder. Sold poor Fassi there
Sharks doing well to disrupt the WP lineout but then unfortunate penalty from Shreuder bouncing the ball off JLDP who did not expect the pass. 3-0 WP lead
Sharks looking very nervy on attack. Need to settle down and focus on retaining posssesion
Tactical kicking from both teams really poor
How did they decide that Schoemann was guilty there ?
WP clearly getting the benefit in the 50/50 calls so far
@Bokhoring (Comment 39) : He’s not playing for Province.
@Bokhoring (Comment 39) : The WP oke fell flat!! Ai…
WP is starting to get dominance in the scrums
Excellent take from Fassi competing for the ball. TMO decision on Thomas try
We’ve been shafted there
Where was this SP Marais when he played for us?
Try coming up.
Solid scrum from the Sharks on their own ball
And again
@McLovin (Comment 47) : Eventually…
Brave decision to take the scrum. Hopefully 3rd time lucky
Province living on the edge.
WP using up a lot of luck
Wow, Dan’s wouldnt be able to hold on to a trolley today ????
Crickey, Province got out of jail there. A few times.
How was that not skew?
Some really random penalties by pyper. Esshhh
Sharks scrum up and down. Competitive and then dominated
I still don’t understand what the penalty was for
Sharks really cumbersome with ball in hand
Huh?
Peyper is ticking me off, making assumptions at scrum time based on conventional wisdom instead of facts
WP 6-0 at half time. We doing well in the lineouts but the scrums starting to kill us. Ref is seeing WP as the dominant scrum – so all the 50-50s going their way
Watching the half time replay Schoemann is actually doing well against Louw. Thomas is struggling at times though
We need to bring Coenie on and shift Thomas to LH. Hopefully that will reduce Louw a impact and give has more of a chance when the ref makes a decision when the scrum goes down.
After 40 minutes after what we’ve dished up we can be positive that we’re only 6 points down. Hopefully we can find our feet and start to make some inroads in the next 20 but a monumental 40 minutes is required.
Even with the Dup brothers according to Supersport their forwards outweighs ours by almost 20 kgs
We are doing well on the lineouts.
Akker scores after making the initial break. Good play from Louw as well
Rob gets another shot at goal after Peterson charges too early
Sharks lead 7-6
Personally would kick the ball out and let our boys compete in the lineout
@Bokhoring (Comment 71) : And then we loose our own lineout and concedes a penalty. 9-7 WP
Rob starts a good counter attack. Another TMO decision
Looks like Dan fluffed that try but we get a penalty
Sharks look very impressive once they hold on for a few phases and get their off loads going.
10-9 Sharks lead
What the hell is a collapsed ruck
The return from these box kicks are too low to keep kicking ball away. Use Bosch to kick deep on exit
Vermeulen on for JLDP
First scrum for Coenie. Can he steady the ship?
Sharks lineout a lot better today.
Bosch’s penalty from 50m our had plenty of distance but just to the right.
Coenie is looking good so far.
Van Wyk on for Bosch. Fassi moves to 15
Akker is having a storming game
Stander has a massive line kick
If Sharks don’t concede any kickable penalties they’re home and hosed. WP not looking like getting anywhere near the try line.
Brilliant patient attack from the Sharks. Paul scores
17-9 Sharks
Congrats on your team’s victory folks.
Certainly deserved.
Created far more try scoring chances. Should have been much bigger hiding.
Enjoy the party.
Cam is just so much better than Louis
@McLovin (Comment 90) : Not over yet bru
17-12
@Bokhoring (Comment 92) : Just a matter of time.
25 seconds
Peyper stops the game for Caylibs bleeding
Sharks need to win the scrum and kick out the ball
Solid scrum and the Sharks win the Currie Cup.
Well done boys. Excellent victory.
Akker my MOTM
Proud proud proud
@McLovin (Comment 90) : thank!
It tastes sweet. Well done to the team!
Jaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!
It’s a great day to be a Shark. Proud of you boys. Well done to the teams and coaching staff. 2 cups in the tank has me smiling from ear to ear.
Big game for our sharks. We held our own in the scrums and were a little unlucky to get penalised as much as we did. But it was our dominance in the lineouts and from the kickoff that won the game for us. We crossed the tryline a couple of times too many without being rewarded. Tmo calls were borderline and all went provinces way. Nervous start but we created more opportunities and played better finals rugby. Well done sharks.