The Currie Cup and a look at its road till now

Is the Currie Cup dead? The significance of the Currie Cup in South Africa is extremely worrying. The shortened appearance of some teams was shocking.

However this previous weekend the Currie Cup was brought back to life when the Sharks hosted the Golden Lions. On the other hand, Western Province took on the Blue Bulls at Newlands.

The Sharks were the favourites to beat the Golden Lions while Western Province were expected to beat the Blue Bulls.

The Sharks dominated the entire game with the Lions. They were able to claim a 33-24 win over the Lions.

However, the crème de la crème of the entire competition was when the Lions tried to make a comeback. During the 55th minute for instance, a break from Lionel Mapoe set a try for them. The Lions

had a new belief which definitely scared the Sharks. Their scrum power helped them get their points.

However, Dan du Preez scored a crucial try during the 75th minute which would seal the deal. The Sharks are known for relying on their forward power and this gave them a commanding lead from the 10th minute. They were finally able to claim a spot in the finals.

The Blue Bulls came in shortly after the match went into extra time. The WP went on to win with four tries and a kick during the final round.

The final features were already predicted that the Western Province will meet the Sharks. The two major coastal sides will play each other just like in 2017 when Western Province beats Sharks in Durban.

However, over the recent years, the Currie Cup has lost all the lustre it used to have. This can be attributed due to being overshadowed by Super Rugby.

The lure of overseas currency is making more and more teams not participate in the Currie Cup. For instance, the Springboks have missed out on most part of the competition. Although all teams played six matches with only four teams making it to the semi-final. And now we only have two going into the finals.

2018 was edition was shortened and it was met with heavy criticism. However, the semi-finals brought back the energy bit has been missing. We are all just waiting for the finals.