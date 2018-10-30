Rob loaned to the other Sharks

Rob du Preez Jr has signed a 3 month contract with Sale Sharks and will arrive in the UK this week to prepare with the squad for the upcoming block of Gallagher Premiership games.
Sale Sharks’ Director of Rugby Steve Diamond said, “Rob comes with an outstanding CV and will be a fantastic injury replacement for AJ MacGinty. He arrives at the end of this week for three months. I have been very impressed with Kieran Wilkinson who has done a great job stepping in at ten, but with some important games coming up, Rob will bring more experience to our squad. We look forward to welcoming him to the North West of England.”
Personally I think this is nuts. Rob has played in pretty much every game for the Sharks this season. He needs a decent break, and also as a key decision maker should be taking part in the pre-season training for Super Rugby.Tweet
I have to agree with you. I’d rather have seen Bosch loaned out to get some gametime at flyhalf.
Did Rob get substituted in any games this year apart from his one game at inside centre?
I think he did get subbed in one or two games but started and played every Super Rugby and CC game this year. As much as this is nice for the player id have to be concerned that basically our only flyhalf wont get any rest going into next years campaign where he is again expected to play every game
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : If you follow all the rugby analysts it is clear it is nowadays very much a game of set plays and attacking structures. Pre-season is probably the time you should use to get these in place for the next season. How can your main orchestrator on attack only return when the season starts again?
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : I could imagine it would be a bit disruptive. The other consideration is that he does well for Sale and not being part of the Bok look in for RWC could sign early for Sale fulltime and be released from his Sharks contract, the Sharks have let that happen before.
100% with you Henk!!! Madness to allow a player that played as much as he did to play and not get a break even if it is for a couple of weeks!!! Players must step away from the game to rest and refresh their minds before the season starts!!!
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : I wonder if you on to something there. I think he may have had a look at the bok squads and decided that he isn’t near the side so may be worth a move north. You would think the Sharks would be looking for a replacement pretty urgently then.