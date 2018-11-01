Boks vs England Preview

It’s that time of the year again, time to haul out the Bok jersey and, after the recent performances against the All Blacks, we can do this with pride.

The Boks are full of confidence as they head into this weekend’s encounter against England at Twickenham, but the English are hurting after a dramatic year which has seen Eddie Jones’ team lose their aura of invincibility which saw them claim 18 test victories in a row to equal the All Blacks’ record for a Tier One Nation. They will be out to avenge their series defeat to South Africa, and also to build momentum into next weekend’s mouth-watering clash against the All Blacks, the first encounter between these teams since 2014, which shows how messed up World Rugby’s scheduling is.

The Boks will have to make do without a large number of players due to injury and also the fact that this match falls outside the international test window. The English are in the same boat, maybe more so as they make do without the Vunipola brothers, Nathan Hughes and others due to a combination of retirement, injury and suspensions.

The Boks and England have been playing against each other since 1906 in Tests and Saturday will see the 42nd Test being played. The Boks currently lead the winning stakes 25-14 with 2 draws.

In England the Boks have won 11, lost 9 and drawn 1, in South Africa they have won 11, lost 4 and drawn 1, and at neutral venues the score again favours the Boks with 3 wins to 1 loss.

The points scored by South Africa is 876 for an average of 21.36 per game vs 705 by England for an average of 17.20 points per game, so there really is not a lot in it.

The Boks have won 3 of the last 5 encounters, and of the last 5 encounters at Twickenham we have won 4.

A look at the Boks:

Players missing

· Franco Mostert

· Beast Mtawarira

· Faf De Klerk

· Willie Le Roux

· Francois Louw

· Lukhanyo Am

· Lionel Mapoe

Of the above mentioned players, Faf De Klerk will be the player most missed. He provides the Boks with X-factor and keeps opposition guessing with his speed and is certainly not afraid to put his body on the line for the Boks. Faf has played the majority of the Tests for the Boks this year and it will be interesting to see who Rassie Erasmus chooses to wear the No. 9 jumper.

Internal distractions

· Franco Mostert’s availability and future in the tug-of-war between the Lions and Gloucester.

· The Akker van der Merwe vs Schalk Brits debate.

· Who will replace Faf De Klerk.

A look at England:

Players missing

· Nathan Hughes

· Chris Robshaw

· Billy Vunipola

· Mako Vunipola

· Joe Marler

· Sam Simmonds

· Joe Launchbury

· Nick Isiekwe

· Ellis Genge

· Jonathan Joseph

· Anthony Watson

· Marland Yarde

Of the above players it is hard to know who to single out as the most significant loss. You have three props in Joe Marler (retired from international rugby at 28), Mako Vunipola (calf) and Ellis Genge (knee) who are key to England’s scrum, Billy Vunipola is a human wrecking-ball, Chris Robshaw is a key member of the leadership group and Jonathan Joseph and Anthony Watson provide pace and power in the backline.

Internal distractions:

· Eddie Jones is under increasing pressure to right the ship after a disastrous year for the Red Rose, winning just 3 out of 9 games this year, a far cry from the 22 out of 23 victories achieved over 2016 and 2017.

· Dylan Hartley’s selection over Jamie George, although this could have been solved by Jones naming Owen Farrel and Dylan Hartley as co-captains of England.

All in all, the Boks should have too much power for England this Saturday and I expect them to start the tour off with a win.

Bok Team for Saturday which I think will be named:

15. Damian Willemse

14. S’bu Nkosi

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian De Allende

11. Aphiwe Dyantyi

10. Handre Pollard

9. Louis Schreuder

8. Duane Vermeulen

7. Pieter-Steph Du Toit

6. Siya Kolisi

5. RG Snyman

4. Eben Etzebeth

3. Frans Malherbe

2. Malcolm Marx

1. Steven Kitshoff

16. Bongi Mbonambi

17. Trevor Nyakane

18. Wilco Louw

19. Lood De Jager

20. Warren Whiteley

21. Embrose Papier

22. Elton Jantjies

23. Cheslin Kolbe