Springboks vs France

The Springboks take on France in the 44th meeting between these two teams.

The Boks have won 26, lost 11 and there have been 6 draws.

The Boks are ahead with 910 points scored vs 636.

The foreign contingent of Boks have been rushed back in with 6 changes to the team from last weekend’s game.

Faf returns at 9, Willie at 15, Mostert comes in for the injured Etzebeth and we see Lood make way for Flouw on the bench. Vincent Koch comes in for Wilco Louw and Kolbe comes in for Andre in the last change.

I am disappointed that Andre does not get any continuity and I felt Wilco should have started for Malherbe who doesn’t seem the player he once was.

The Bok Team for Saturday is as follows:

1. Kitshoff

2. Marx

3. Malherbe

4. Du Toit

5. Mostert

6. Kolisi ( c )

7. Vermeulen

8. Whiteley

9. De Klerk

10. Pollard

11. Dyantyi

12. De Allende

13. Kriel

14. Nkosi

15. Le Roux

Reserves:

16. Mbonambi

17. Du Toit

18. Koch

19. Snyman

20. Louw

21. Papier

22. Jantjies

23. Kolbe