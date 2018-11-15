Team Announcement: Boks vs Scotland

Bokhoring

The Boks take on a confident Scotland this Saturday at Murrayfield at 19:20 (SA time), with the Scots having thrashed Fiji 54-17. Winger Tommy Seymour was in particularly good form, bagging a hat-trick of tries. The Boks are 5th in the World Rugby rankings, with the Scots one place back in 6th. Home ground advantage will definitely be a factor as the Scots have only lost once at home in the last two years, and that to the All Blacks who had to dig deep to win 22-17.

These two old foes first clashed all the way back in 1906, incidentally the tour in which the Springbok nickname first came into use, with the Scots claiming the bragging rights that day with a 6-0 victory. Altogether, there have been 26 test matches played between these sides with the Boks having won 21 times.

The Boks have scored 686 points against Scotland, with 286 points being scored against them. This works out to an average score of 26.38 vs 11.

The Scots have had a good set of results in 2018, winning 7 out of 10 games, beating the likes of France, Argentina and England on the way. The Boks will definitely not have everything their own way. In Gregor Townsend the Scots have a very astute coach who has carried on the good work started by Vern Cotter, and he will be sure to have a trick or two up his sleeve to trouble the Boks. In addition, Glasgow and Edinburgh have been doing well in the Pro14, and the players have embraced a more attacking style of play. Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour and Sean Maitland will be sure to punish the Boks if they continue to hand over their hard won possession with misplaced box-kicks. The Springbok kickers will have to be on top form and Handre Pollard will have to control the tempo of the game.

Another aspect mentioned by Rassie in the build-up week was the SA flavour in the Scotland squad, namely Allan Dell, Josh Strauss and WP Nel, all names familiar to South African rugby fans. Another familiar face is that of outside centre Huw Jones, the former Stormers man having been one of the stars of the Cape franchise during his time there.

With Warren Whiteley ruled out due to injury, we see Duane Vermeulen moved back to his preferred position of eigthman, Pieter-Steph Du Toit moves back to blindside flank in a more balanced loose-trio, and Embrose Papier gets his chance to prove himself with a rare start at scrumhalf.

Bok Squad vs Scotland:

  1. Steven Kitshoff
  2. Malcolm Marx
  3. Frans Malherbe
  4. RG Snyman
  5. Franco Mostert
  6. Siya Kolisi ( c )
  7. Pieter-Steph Du Toit
  8. Duane Vermeulen
  9. Embrose Papier
  10. Handre Pollard
  11. Aphiwe Dyantyi
  12. Damian De Allende
  13. Jesse Kriel
  14. S’bu Nkosi
  15. Willie Le Roux
  16. Bongi Mbonambi
  17. Thomas Du Toit
  18. Vincent Koch
  19. Lood de Jager
  20. Francois Louw
  21. Ivan van Zyl
  22. Elton Jantjies
  23. Cheslin Kolbe


  • He picked Schreuder? Gasp! Will wonders never cease….

  • @coolfusion (Comment 1) : Not according to Esportif; SA Rugby Mag and Ultimate rugby – they’ve got Van Zyl on the bench

  • @coolfusion (Comment 1) : All the other sites listing the team show Van Zyl not Schreuder. I’m guessing they are right and we are wrong???

  • Boks by 35.

  • Hat trick for de Allende.

  • Sorry guys, mix up trying to email the article through. I’d pretyped the article and corrected it. Not sure what happened. Sorry.

  • @StevieS (Comment 6) : Sorry Steve also Eben is injured – RG to start

  • @Julesgr8ter (Comment 7) : and Lood on the bench.

