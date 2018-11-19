Kolisi escapes citing

Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, has escaped being cited by the Match Commissioner for headbutting Scotland Centre Peter Horne while being held on the ground. I noticed the incident during the match and was, quite frankly, surprised that Kolisi did not get cited. It did not appear malicious, but rather reckless, and Rassie Erasmus can breathe a sigh of relief now that his skipper has been cleared.
The Wales game is a must win for the Boks as they have lost 4 out of their last 5 encounters with a team who have only beaten them 5 times since 1906. It is important psychologically for the Boks as a team and for Erasmus as a coach as it will mean that the tour has been a success; the Boks have a greater than 50% win record for the season and they have beaten a team ranked higher than them on the World Rugby standings on their home ground.
Looking ahead to the Bok squad for the game, I would like to see Rassie introduce some new faces into the squad. I would start with Papier again, who looked good in his time on the field, perhaps give Marco van Staden a place on the bench, and give starts to Thomas Du Toit and Damian Willemse. Rassie will have to balance the need to win an important game with giving players experience and trying out new combinations. The World Cup is fast approaching and there aren’t a lot of games left to experiment.Tweet
Great to hear that world rugby is once again incompetent as usual only deference being we escape sanctioning now!
As for experimenting with the team really can’t see a lot of changes from what we had so far!!!
I cant see Rassie going with anything but his strongest perceived lineup, injuries aside. Faf possibly back as well, although he wasnt great for Sale on the weekend. Wales will be possibly the toughest game on this tour and they have had our number there the last few years so will be confident of another win.
A saffer not being cited for a headbutt?
What is the world coming too.
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : They’re looking really good. Jonathan Davies is back, they have Anscombe, Patchell and Biggar all playing well at 10.
They have also got great balance in their loose trio
Lucky…very lucky…
I really don’t understand how the citing/sanctioning system works…or how it can be quite so inconsistent and, frankly, bad…
@StevieS (Comment 4) : And that pack is by no means soft
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : A core part of the pack which helped the Lions draw the series with the All Blacks
Ha ha, its a joke – Kolisi better head on down to the local Lotto office and play everything he has got, clearly 2018 is the luckiest year of his life.
@McLovin (Comment 3) : Some people are just treated with kid gloves (not all Saffers would have got away with this shot)
Does anyone think any of the following will actually play on this tour?
Britz, Nyakane, Schickerling, Notshe, Schreuder, Peterson, Aplon, Mapoe
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : No, I can perhaps see Schreuder on the bench, Nyakane as well, but Rassie surely won’t risk making too many changes
@StevieS (Comment 11) : Unless Etzebeth is fit and Faf is back i cant see Rassie changing the team that played the Scots.
@McLovin (Comment 3) : ja that is a huge surprise!!!!!
@SheldonK (Comment 12) : Don’t think either of them were missed, especially Etzebeth who has been remarkably underwhelming since his return this year, very much a Spies type showboat these days.
And on the subject of Kolisi head butt wonder what Bakkies would have got ,if that had been him ,remember him getting a couple of months for a much more innocuous head butt on an Aussie scrum half.
@The hound (Comment 14) : The no sanction really does surprise me as i would have bet everything that another sa player would have got a minimum of 4 weeks. I think our locks played well on the weekend. Watched Faf play for Sale, he was costly for them with Rob DuPreez almost winning the game himself for Sale.
Bakkies’s head butt was unprovoked and to the back of Jimmy Cowan’s head. Kolisi’s was provoked but probably far more dangerous as had it connected properly with the Scot’s face could have caused serious damage (the type that could get you sued or charged with assault). So he is very very lucky.
However WR need to do something about players purposely trapping defenders in / near rucks. Kolisi complained a few times about that to Poite to no avail.
@The hound (Comment 14) : Wasn’t that the headbutt on Justin Marshall’s younger sister… Name escapes me now. Remember he also got a ban for cleaning out a ruck with too much force ag
@Bokhoring (Comment 16) : Headbutting belongs on the streets not on a rugby field. The word “provoked” is interesting here in that it sort of gives the actin some legitimacy but is there really any action on a rugby field that one can safely say ”yeah, ok, a headbutt was an excusable action in those circumstances” I cant imagine that those circumstances will ever prevail in a game of international rugby.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 18) : I recall that “provoked” was in the statement from the citing commissioner.
Headbutts are definitely not on – especially not to the face. Had he connected fully he might be looking at an assault charge. Very very lucky indeed.
@Bokhoring (Comment 19) : isn’t this the problem with the whole WR mindset. “If he connected” or “if he had blah blah blah”, WR needs to start dishing out the same punishment to those who do, to those who intend to do. If you punch a guy in the face it’s an automatic red card, if you try and turn out to be a crappy boxer you get a warning. Sorry, if you miss, red card, you just suck at fighting. If these incidents are treated the same these guys will finally get the picture and cut this out. Also Kolisi should be ashamed of himself, the captain needs to stay composed and show the discipline he expects his team to display.