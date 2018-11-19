StevieS

Sharks Super Rugby 2019 Fixtures


The Sharks fixture list has been released for the 2019 season and sees the Sharks avoiding the Brumbies and the Highlanders in the league phase of the competition. The Sharks will enjoy their Byes in Rounds 5 and 14, which divides the competition quite nicely as we play 4 games, have our Bye, then 8 games, our second Bye and then finish off with 4 games, the last of which is in Cape Town.

 

A curious fixture is the Reds game kicking off on a Friday at 15:05 at Jonsson Kings Park in Round 10?

 

Sharks 2019 Fixtures:

 

  1. Sunwolves vs Sharks      12:55 Sat 16 Feb Singapore National Stadium
  2. Sharks vs Blues                 15:05 Sat 23 Feb Jonsson Kings Park
  3. Sharks vs Stormers          17:15 Sat 02 Mar Jonsson Kings Park
  4. Bulls vs Sharks                   17:15 Sat 09 Mar Loftus Versfeld
  5. BYE
  6. Sharks vs Rebels               17:15 Sat 23 Mar Jonsson Kings Park
  7. Sharks vs Bulls                   15:05 Sat 30 Mar Jonsson Kings Park
  8. Lions vs Sharks                  19:10 Fri 05 Apr Emirates Airline Park
  9. Sharks vs Jaguares           15:05 Sat 13 Apr Jonsson Kings Park
  10. Sharks vs Reds                  15:05 Fri 19 Apr Jonsson Kings Park
  11. Waratahs vs Sharks         11:45 Sat 27 Apr Western Sydney Stadium
  12. Crusaders vs Sharks        09:35 Fri 03 May Christchurch Stadium
  13. Chiefs vs Sharks                                09:35 Sat 11 May FMG Stadium Waikato
  14. BYE
  15. Sharks vs Lions                  17:15 Sat 25 May Jonsson Kings Park
  16. Sharks vs Hurricanes       15:05 Sat 01 June Jonsson Kings Park
  17. Jaguares vs Sharks           21:40 Sat 08 June Jose Amalfitani Stadium
  18. Stormers vs Sharks          15:05 Sat 15 June DHL Newlands
  19. Qualifiers                             21/22 June TBC
  20. Semi-Finals                         28/29 June TBC
  21. Final                                       06 July Sat TBC


26 Comments

  • Not great having the Crusaders and Chiefs away a week apart…

    Comment 1, posted at 19.11.18 17:43:06 by T-Shark Reply
    
    		 

  • The game against the Reds is on good Friday, hence the early start. It seems like the powers that be have finally taken Hound’s advice!

    Comment 2, posted at 19.11.18 20:03:32 by Karl Reply
    
    		 

  • Really not a bad schedule for the Sharks! Now thy must make it work to their advantage and secure a home play-off spot!!!

    Comment 3, posted at 19.11.18 21:03:54 by JD Reply
    
    
    		 

  • @T-Shark (Comment 1) : A 3 week tour of the Antipodes followed with a bye is close to perfect. We did avoid the Crusaders last year until the playoffs.

    Comment 4, posted at 19.11.18 22:36:22 by Dancing Bear Reply
    
    
    		 

  • I see we finish in our favourite stadium

    Comment 5, posted at 20.11.18 07:21:14 by Bokhoring Reply
    
    
    		 

  • Hopefully the last Superugby schedule we ever have to look at.

    Not bad though.

    Comment 6, posted at 20.11.18 10:59:30 by Nostraseth Reply
    
    
    		 

  • The Sharks better get points early as ending with Lions/Canes/Jaguares and Stormers isnt going to be easy as all those teams could be chasing playoffs spots.

    Comment 7, posted at 20.11.18 11:10:34 by SheldonK Reply

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Fortress newlands :-)

    Comment 8, posted at 20.11.18 12:21:15 by Byron Wright Reply

    
    		 

  • @Byron Wright (Comment 8) : I thought they were turning that shit hole into a vegetable allotment plot.
    Seriously aren’t they moving to the Greenpoint Stadium.

    Comment 9, posted at 20.11.18 13:43:29 by The hound Reply
    
    
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 9) : From what ive heard about their finances they may be moving to Villages rugby club…

    Comment 10, posted at 20.11.18 14:43:49 by SheldonK Reply

    
    		 

  • Very favourable draw indeed. Gooooo Shaaarks

    Comment 11, posted at 21.11.18 10:53:26 by KingCheetah Reply

    
    		 

  • I realize that there’s no disruption to super rugby of a inbound tour next year because it’s a world cup year, however I wish the would figure out a way that there was no disruption every year.

    Will be interesting to see what the sharks can do, on paper we look to have good depth in a areas, especially at the center positions and wing.

    Whose our third choose hooker?

    Comment 12, posted at 21.11.18 19:46:19 by revolverocelot Reply

    
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 12) : main concern is depth at 10 think the rest is reasonably covered!

    Comment 13, posted at 21.11.18 19:56:57 by JD Reply
    
    
    		 

  • FH:Rob, curwin, and then that Visagie kid I guess, depends if ryno Smith is still on our books at that stage as we only loaned him to the cheetahs

    I figure Ben10 will be back at the sharks at some stage

    Comment 14, posted at 21.11.18 21:05:13 by revolverocelot Reply

    
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 9) : It seemed to be almost certain they would move but its gone very quiet. I don’t know why they would move when they couldn’t even get 25000 for a currie cup final.

    Comment 15, posted at 22.11.18 09:50:50 by Byron Wright Reply

    
    		 

  • Chaps, am I missing something, or have the Sharks not recruited anyone new other than the schoolboys? Or is the announcement still to come?

    Comment 16, posted at 22.11.18 10:42:33 by Karl Reply

    
    		 

  • @Karl (Comment 16) : You havnt missed anything. No new recruits. Barring options at 10 the Sharks have a lot in all other positions. Just a matter of opinion on quality

    Comment 17, posted at 22.11.18 10:48:20 by SheldonK Reply

    
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 17) : This must be a first in very many seasons… Jeez, not even a “prodigy” from that farm school in Bloemfontein named after a drab colour

    Comment 18, posted at 22.11.18 11:12:08 by Karl Reply

    
    		 

  • @Karl (Comment 18) : I think they also waiting to see how SARu are going to implement this reducing of the number of contracted players idea. And then they also want to create a path for our juniors to come through and not be blocked by senior signings always

    Comment 19, posted at 22.11.18 11:32:35 by SheldonK Reply

    
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 19) : It makes a lot of sense what you’re saying, I’m just not used to seeing the Sharks, or any administration in the country be pennywise at all!

    Comment 20, posted at 22.11.18 11:36:58 by Karl Reply

    
    		 

  • @Karl (Comment 16) : Season tickets prices went up again though and no internationals this year.

    Comment 21, posted at 22.11.18 12:07:23 by Byron Wright Reply

    
    		 

  • @Byron Wright (Comment 21) : Ridiculous! I assume there will be even more of that shade cloth advertising in the stands to cover up the empty seats. Surely they could try and get more people attending games by giving away a few thousand tickets to school kids and in competitions

    Comment 22, posted at 22.11.18 13:19:51 by Karl Reply

    
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 14) : I am sure he has signed for the Cheetahs. He is shining as a 13 in the Pro14 thus far. Him and Nico Lee are right there in the thackles made stats, as well as offloads.

    Comment 23, posted at 22.11.18 17:44:47 by KingCheetah Reply

    
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 19) : U19’s had a great season, will be interesting to see their progress.

    Comment 24, posted at 22.11.18 17:46:04 by KingCheetah Reply

    
    		 

  • Looking at the players we have contracted at all levels I don’t see a need for marquee signings

    We seem well stocked at prop with beast, schoeman, majola at LH and tank, coenie and Johnny at TH with a few promising youngesters playing super rugby challenge

    We have incredible depth at lock

    @cheetah: yep Ben10 is doing well at the cheetahs, I speculate that he will be a shark one day in the future.

    Comment 25, posted at 22.11.18 19:49:36 by revolverocelot Reply

    
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 23) : Me too he won’t get fair game time at the sharks unless Rob gets injured even then I think Rob snr would rather shift Bosch and get someone else to cover 15. Better for him to stay at Cheetahs.

    Comment 26, posted at 23.11.18 06:03:14 by coolfusion Reply

    
    		 

