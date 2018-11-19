Sharks Super Rugby 2019 Fixtures

The Sharks fixture list has been released for the 2019 season and sees the Sharks avoiding the Brumbies and the Highlanders in the league phase of the competition. The Sharks will enjoy their Byes in Rounds 5 and 14, which divides the competition quite nicely as we play 4 games, have our Bye, then 8 games, our second Bye and then finish off with 4 games, the last of which is in Cape Town.
A curious fixture is the Reds game kicking off on a Friday at 15:05 at Jonsson Kings Park in Round 10?
Sharks 2019 Fixtures:
- Sunwolves vs Sharks 12:55 Sat 16 Feb Singapore National Stadium
- Sharks vs Blues 15:05 Sat 23 Feb Jonsson Kings Park
- Sharks vs Stormers 17:15 Sat 02 Mar Jonsson Kings Park
- Bulls vs Sharks 17:15 Sat 09 Mar Loftus Versfeld
- BYE
- Sharks vs Rebels 17:15 Sat 23 Mar Jonsson Kings Park
- Sharks vs Bulls 15:05 Sat 30 Mar Jonsson Kings Park
- Lions vs Sharks 19:10 Fri 05 Apr Emirates Airline Park
- Sharks vs Jaguares 15:05 Sat 13 Apr Jonsson Kings Park
- Sharks vs Reds 15:05 Fri 19 Apr Jonsson Kings Park
- Waratahs vs Sharks 11:45 Sat 27 Apr Western Sydney Stadium
- Crusaders vs Sharks 09:35 Fri 03 May Christchurch Stadium
- Chiefs vs Sharks 09:35 Sat 11 May FMG Stadium Waikato
- BYE
- Sharks vs Lions 17:15 Sat 25 May Jonsson Kings Park
- Sharks vs Hurricanes 15:05 Sat 01 June Jonsson Kings Park
- Jaguares vs Sharks 21:40 Sat 08 June Jose Amalfitani Stadium
- Stormers vs Sharks 15:05 Sat 15 June DHL Newlands
- Qualifiers 21/22 June TBC
- Semi-Finals 28/29 June TBC
- Final 06 July Sat TBC
Not great having the Crusaders and Chiefs away a week apart…
The game against the Reds is on good Friday, hence the early start. It seems like the powers that be have finally taken Hound’s advice!
Really not a bad schedule for the Sharks! Now thy must make it work to their advantage and secure a home play-off spot!!!
@T-Shark (Comment 1) : A 3 week tour of the Antipodes followed with a bye is close to perfect. We did avoid the Crusaders last year until the playoffs.
I see we finish in our favourite stadium
Hopefully the last Superugby schedule we ever have to look at.
Not bad though.
The Sharks better get points early as ending with Lions/Canes/Jaguares and Stormers isnt going to be easy as all those teams could be chasing playoffs spots.
@Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Fortress newlands
@Byron Wright (Comment 8) : I thought they were turning that shit hole into a vegetable allotment plot.
Seriously aren’t they moving to the Greenpoint Stadium.
@The hound (Comment 9) : From what ive heard about their finances they may be moving to Villages rugby club…
Very favourable draw indeed. Gooooo Shaaarks
I realize that there’s no disruption to super rugby of a inbound tour next year because it’s a world cup year, however I wish the would figure out a way that there was no disruption every year.
Will be interesting to see what the sharks can do, on paper we look to have good depth in a areas, especially at the center positions and wing.
Whose our third choose hooker?
@revolverocelot (Comment 12) : main concern is depth at 10 think the rest is reasonably covered!
FH:Rob, curwin, and then that Visagie kid I guess, depends if ryno Smith is still on our books at that stage as we only loaned him to the cheetahs
I figure Ben10 will be back at the sharks at some stage
@The hound (Comment 9) : It seemed to be almost certain they would move but its gone very quiet. I don’t know why they would move when they couldn’t even get 25000 for a currie cup final.
Chaps, am I missing something, or have the Sharks not recruited anyone new other than the schoolboys? Or is the announcement still to come?
@Karl (Comment 16) : You havnt missed anything. No new recruits. Barring options at 10 the Sharks have a lot in all other positions. Just a matter of opinion on quality
@SheldonK (Comment 17) : This must be a first in very many seasons… Jeez, not even a “prodigy” from that farm school in Bloemfontein named after a drab colour
@Karl (Comment 18) : I think they also waiting to see how SARu are going to implement this reducing of the number of contracted players idea. And then they also want to create a path for our juniors to come through and not be blocked by senior signings always
@SheldonK (Comment 19) : It makes a lot of sense what you’re saying, I’m just not used to seeing the Sharks, or any administration in the country be pennywise at all!
@Karl (Comment 16) : Season tickets prices went up again though and no internationals this year.
@Byron Wright (Comment 21) : Ridiculous! I assume there will be even more of that shade cloth advertising in the stands to cover up the empty seats. Surely they could try and get more people attending games by giving away a few thousand tickets to school kids and in competitions
@revolverocelot (Comment 14) : I am sure he has signed for the Cheetahs. He is shining as a 13 in the Pro14 thus far. Him and Nico Lee are right there in the thackles made stats, as well as offloads.
@SheldonK (Comment 19) : U19’s had a great season, will be interesting to see their progress.
Looking at the players we have contracted at all levels I don’t see a need for marquee signings
We seem well stocked at prop with beast, schoeman, majola at LH and tank, coenie and Johnny at TH with a few promising youngesters playing super rugby challenge
We have incredible depth at lock
@cheetah: yep Ben10 is doing well at the cheetahs, I speculate that he will be a shark one day in the future.
@KingCheetah (Comment 23) : Me too he won’t get fair game time at the sharks unless Rob gets injured even then I think Rob snr would rather shift Bosch and get someone else to cover 15. Better for him to stay at Cheetahs.