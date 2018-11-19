Sharks Super Rugby 2019 Fixtures

The Sharks fixture list has been released for the 2019 season and sees the Sharks avoiding the Brumbies and the Highlanders in the league phase of the competition. The Sharks will enjoy their Byes in Rounds 5 and 14, which divides the competition quite nicely as we play 4 games, have our Bye, then 8 games, our second Bye and then finish off with 4 games, the last of which is in Cape Town.

A curious fixture is the Reds game kicking off on a Friday at 15:05 at Jonsson Kings Park in Round 10?

Sharks 2019 Fixtures: