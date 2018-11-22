Boks vs Wales: Team announcements

The final game of the year for the Boks and it’s against a Wales team who have become something of a hoodoo for the Bokke, having claimed victory over the Green and Gold in 4 of the last 5 Tests between these 2 teams. Prior to that, Wales had only ever claimed 1 victory over the Boks since the sides first met on the famous tour of 1906. The current records show 28 victories for the Boks, 5 for the Welsh and one draw. The Prince William Cup will be the prize on offer for the winner on Saturday.
Rassie Erasmus has named an unchanged lineup, with the exception of Eben Etzebeth on the bench. Embrose Papier did enough to warrant another start at scrumhalf, despite Faf De Klerk being available for the test, with Rassie Erasmus seeming to follow through on his claims of slowly introducing the young scrumhalf to the rigours of test rugby.
The game against Scotland clearly showed where Duane Vermeulen belongs, and that is at No. 8, with Pieter-Steph Du Toit at blindside flank. This adds balance to the loose trio and allows our backline the freedom to operate as they get the required front foot ball. I was also pleased to see less box-kicking in the first-half, although this seemed to change in the second-half.
For the Welsh, Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out with concussion and will be a big loss for the Dragons, although in Liam Williams they have a more than able replacement. The rest of the lineup is largely the same as that which did duty against Australia two weeks ago. The Boks will have their hands full in dealing with the likes of North, Davie, Parkes and Anscombe in what is a formidable backline. The pack is no less dangerous, with a lethal loose trio, Alun Wyn Jones at lock with Adam Beard, who hasn’t lost a test match yet, and a settled front row.
Bok team vs Wales:
- Steven Kitshoff
- Malcolm Marx
- Frans Malherbe
- RG Snyman
- Franco Mostert
- Siya Kolisi ( c )
- Pieter-Steph Du Toit
- Duane Vermeulen
- Embrose Papier
- Handre Pollard
- Aphiwe Dyantyi
- Damian De Allende
- Jesse Kriel
- S’bu Nkosi
- Willie le Roux
16. Bongi Mbonambi
17. Thomas Du Toit
18. Vincent Koch
19. Eben Etzebeth
20. Francois Louw
21. Ivan van Zyl
22. Elton Jantjies
23. Cheslin Kolbe
Wales
- Nicky Smith
- Ken Owens
- Tomas Francis
- Adam Beard
- Alun Wyn Jones ( c )
- Dan Lydiate
- Justin Tipuric
- Ross Moriarty
- Gareth Davies
- Gareth Anscombe
- Josh Adams
- Hadleigh Parkes
- Jonathan Davies
- George North
- Liam Williams
Reserves:
16. Elliot Dee
17. Rob Evans
18. Dillon Lewis
19. Cory Hill
20. Ellis Jenkins
21. Tomos Williams
22. Dan Biggar
23. Owen Watkin
I did not realize how bad our record against Wales has turned out recently.
I guess a must win match – hence Rassie’s first choice team playing.
@Bokhoring (Comment 1) : Apart from Faf and Eben
Boks by 40.
what was the point of taking Britz and Aplon on this tour,neither of these two over the hill has beens even made the bench.
Hope they both got window seats on the bus and that Gio at least got a cushion so he could see out the window.
Wales to win this one….
@coolfusion (Comment 5) : Hope not bud. Keep in mind the last twi EOYt matches vs Wales fell outside the test window, so we didn’t have our best available(speaking under correction).
The test vs Wales in USA we know was an abonimation.
@McLovin (Comment 3) : jaat least 40! Boks to spank them!
Soooo…I’m guessing Damian Willemse listed at 15 is a mistake? Please?! Willie should be listed at 15…
@KingCheetah (Comment 6) : Just stirring you know…but to be honest and looking at their results from their 2018 summer tour so far, I would say we have a very good chance of beating them. That if course if we don’t lose the plot on match day again. Also hoping that Papier is a consistent player and de Allende can improve form.
@coolfusion (Comment 9) : Forgot to mention RG. Let’s hope he can also keep focus and discipline for more than one game.
@The hound (Comment 4) : Have to say i agree. Same could be said of some of the other non playing guys, what was the point of taking them?? And Rassie cant sell the BS that he can see from the trainings how they fare, what rubbish- they hold tackle bags and fetch balls and beacons. Hope they got some good sight seeing done at least
Looking at the teams, that is a strong Welsh side. And playing at home they will be tough to beat. Boks will have to be agressive and quick at the rucks or their loosies will have a field day. Their scrum and lineout are solid as well. They arent a spectacular side but do the basics very well and their rush defense is good, although i do feel they are offside a lot of the time. We need big games from 2/8/12 to get us go forward and the get the ball to our hopeful game breakers out wide.
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : Yup its quite normal to take a few youngsters on the tour and blood them to the Springbok life on the road, normally these guys are not expected to play.Ward would have been a great choice, but you only take guys like Apolon and Britz if you are going to play them.
@The hound (Comment 13) : When last did Britz play a rugby game?? As for Ward…i really hope he gets a god shot during Super rugby as him playing behind Am every game may see him seek new pastures in order to kick on his career
@SheldonK (Comment 14) : I think he is better than Am and best centre we’ve had since Jeremy Thompson.
@The hound (Comment 15) : It seems you rate him then Would you move Am to the wing then to partner Nkosi and Bosch in the back 3?
@SheldonK (Comment 16) : I have a sneaky that Eesterhuzen will not be long with the Sharks,Ward is an ex Bok junior captain and should be seen as the next Shark captain, I’d play the best combination of him ,Am and Louw at 12,13,let them sort it out .
@The hound (Comment 17) : Interesting, you think he will head to UK after super rugby or fulltime to Japan?
@SheldonK (Comment 18) : I don’t know why’d have no evidence to support it but I think he has failed to nail down a Bok spot and contracts I think he will now chase the money.Such a pity because he is so superior to that dumb DeAllende,and the only one who can’t see it is Erasmus.
@The hound (Comment 19) : I feel he is in the same boat as Laumape for the All Blacks. Does a lot more that he isnt given credit for and is a very good player just the coach prefers someone else. But will possibly make the RWC squad or be on standby
@SheldonK (Comment 20) : Laumape is seriously under-rated. That guy is an amazing 12.