What options has Rassie got?

What a shambles of a game against Wales. The players looked jaded, disinterested and seemed to have had one foot on the plane to Monaco for the World Rugby awards. I think I’ll just end my comments on the Wales game by saying there is a lot of work to do before next year’s World Cup and that Rassie will have to make some bold calls with regard to selection and game plan.

Now, with the RWC fast approaching, and, given the mixed performances of the team this year, there has been a lot of debate about who Rassie should have looked at from the overseas and local contenders and, as always, everyone has an opinion on who should be playing for the Boks.

I thought it would be interesting come up with an Overseas XV and an Out of Favour XV (SA based players). Take a look and then see who you would have included in the Bok Team. Note that the OOF XV includes players in the current Bok Squad who have not yet played a test for Rassie or have not played since June 2018, such as Jason Jenkins.

Overseas XV:

1. Heinke vd Merwe

2. Bismarck du Plessis

3. Lourens Adriaanse

4. Paul Willemse

5. Franco van de Merwe

6. Marcell Coetzee

7. Jaco Kriel

8. Ruan Ackermann

9. Cobus Reinach

10. Patrick Lambie

11. Duhan vd Merwe

12. Jan Serfontein

13. Francois Venter

14. JP Pietersen

15. Frans Steyn

Out of Favour XV:

1. Ox Nche

2. Akker vd Merwe

3. Coenie Oosthuizen

4. Jason Jenkins

5. Ruan Botha

6. Marco van Staden

7. Jean-Luc Du Preez

8. Dan Du Preez

9. Cameron Wright

10. Rob Du Preez

11. Kobus van Wyk

12. Harold Vorster

13. Jeremy Ward

14. Ruan Combrinck

15. Curwin Bosch

I am leaving out a host of names, including Johan Goosen, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Sergeal Petersen, Craig Burden, Marcel van de Merwe, Pat Cilliers, and the list goes on and on. Who do you think would add real value to the current Bok squad?