Bokhoring

Coaching Team for 2019


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Sharks on 30 Nov 2018 at 15:10

The coaching team for 2019 has been announced. Dick Muir was acted as consultant will move on, and David Williams (not the comedian and writer) will join the team as attack coach.

Sharks statement:

“After a short break, the Cell C Sharks have commenced their pre-season training last Monday, in preparation for the 2019 season.

To this end, the Cell C Sharks would like to announce our 2019 Vodacom Super Rugby coaching team, which will be led by our Head Coach Robert du Preez. He will be ably assisted by Ricardo Loubscher (backline), Jaco Pienaar (forwards), Braam van Straaten (defence) as well as the new addition to our coaching staff, David Williams, who will be responsible for our attack.

David has a good coaching track record having coached at Kobe Steelers, London Irish and Bath abroad. Locally he’s had stints with the Southern Kings and was their attack coach in their stellar year in 2016, which saw them cause many upsets that year in Vodacom Super Rugby and most recently was part of the Cheetahs coaching team in the Pro14.”

Williams’s CV:

David is a young and innovative backs/attack coach with a formidable reputation. He is widely considered one of the leading young backs/attack coaches in world rugby.

David has a British passport and cut his teeth with the Academies of London Irish and then Bath where he earned rave reviews.

He then was head hunted by Gary Gold (with whom he worked at Bath) to be part of his coaching team at Kobelco Steelers in Japan, before returning to his native SA to work with the Kings in Super Rugby. His impressive work there led to him being recruited by the Cheetahs for the 2017-2018 season and has been instrumental in the Cheetahs impressive debut in the PRO14.

 

Qualifications

BSc / Honours – Sports & Exercise Development
Honours Degree (2:1)
Final Year Thesis:
Sport in South Africa – From Segregation to Integration

Coaching Awards

England RFU – Coaching Award(Level 4) in progress
England RFU – Coaching Award (Level 3)
Natal Rugby Union – Coaching Award (Level 2)
Natal Rugby Union – Coaching Award (Level 1)
England RFU – Coaching Award (Level 1)
England Rugby – Advanced Coaching Seminar 2009/10/11/12

 

 



4 Comments

  • What are the odds for Dick Muir to be Bulls coach?

    • Comment 1, posted at 30.11.18 18:18:31 by Julesgr8ter Reply
  • @Julesgr8ter (Comment 1) : could just happen!

    • Comment 2, posted at 30.11.18 19:19:52 by JD Reply
  • Well both the Kings and Cheetahs looked good on attack when he was there now let’s see if he can do the same at the Sharks!

    • Comment 3, posted at 30.11.18 19:21:42 by JD Reply
  • Anyone know why Muir was not taken on as a full time coach? Was it his decision or did sharks show him the door?

    • Comment 4, posted at 01.12.18 22:33:35 by dawj Reply

Add Comment

