Happy 2019

Best wishes for 2019 to all citizens of Sharksworld and their families.
While we tread water and wait for the Sharks’ rugby season to start, how about we take part in two common practices at the start of any new year – resolutions and predictions?
Let’s share some New Year’s resolutions. Not for ourselves, but on behalf of Rob Sr and / or the Sharks team. Sticking to effective resolutions and not wishes, i.e. we want to win the Super Rugby trophy. So only actionable resolutions allowed.
On the prediction front:
- Will the Sharks finally (please) manage to win a Super Rugby trophy?
- If not, which team will take the trophy this year?
- How far will the Sharks progress in Super Rugby?
- Which will be the best South African team in the competition?
- Who will the young Sharks player that will really impress this year?
- How far will the Boks progress at the World Cup?
- Which team will win the World Cup?
On the prediction front, I look to historical data: Sharks will more than likely reach the quarter finals, lions (it breaks my heart to say it) to win Saffa conference, Fassi to shine this season, Waratahs to win in this RWC year. Maybe Ireland to take the cup? Reckon Springboks will bow out in semi finals.
Sharks to bow out in quarters and so will the boks.
I say quarters minimum. We have done so with far less than we have now. Will wait to see how nz handles supers on a strategic level. They may opt to not risk too many stars too early or late in.
@SeanJeff (Comment 1) : Agreed on Fassi, Bosch had better watch his back or risk becoming a utility replacement. Ward and Tyler ready to step up. Jldp to reclaim his form and van Wyk too. Let’s hope the coach plans accordingly. Akker to possibly outshine Marx this year his already in sniffing distance. Midfield going to heavily contended willh Louw Am Ward Andre. Hoping Dan continues upward curve. TH still too early to call but we have some options limtef but I predict if Meyer gets airtime he could push Tommy to become better or replace him.
@coolfusion (Comment 4) : Books I recon semi finals. They are just not there yet but things could change
Super rugby – Sharks vs Lions final with the Sharks winning 23-16
Best SA team well duh the Sharks s they will win the trophy
Fassi will be the star youngster
SA to play Ireland in World cup final but will lose 25-12
@JD (Comment 6) : Realistically (for me)Ireland, NZ for final depending how knockouts will pan out. Hopefully a favourable quarter should see SA get to semi’s but not more.
I have a hunch bulls will step up in supers may be more competition to sharks than lions this year. Duane signing up will definitely help a lot.
@coolfusion (Comment 8) : They also signed Hendricks and Britz. There is definitely something brewing at bulls camp for 2019
@coolfusion (Comment 9) : Brits
@coolfusion (Comment 8) : yes think the Bulls will be better but still not sure if they should have the team to beat the Sharks.
This must be the season that the Sharks step up and deliver because I don’t think they will such a talented team next year with the expected post World Cup northern exodus!
As for the Bokke I think if the right team is picked they might just surprise one or two teams (especially if they lose the pool game vs NZ as I think that will wake them up to perform better in the rest of the tournament).
@JD (Comment 11) : Agree with you. Hopefull but a little sceptical. Don’t know what you would call that mix…..
Boks to take The Cup.
By 25.
Watching Sale Sharks vs Saracens, no JL du Preez, he is back home injured. Had to happen sometime or other.
Furthermore I’ve read that Leicester Tigers want to sign all 3 Du Preez boys. Sale apparently I want to keep JL and Rob Du Preez.
I’ve read that Leicester Tigers want to sign all 3 Du Preez boys asap.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 16) : I hope they get it. Though all at the same club may not be good for them individually.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 14) : How serious an injury?
@Bokhoring (Comment 18) : Groin injury, I don’t know how long that will be. Apparently Rob Du Preez also on his way home – short term contract ended.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 15) : Where did you see that report about Leicester Tigers?
I saw a report that Sale are keen to keep JLDP and Rob.