Happy 2019

Best wishes for 2019 to all citizens of Sharksworld and their families.

While we tread water and wait for the Sharks’ rugby season to start, how about we take part in two common practices at the start of any new year – resolutions and predictions?

Let’s share some New Year’s resolutions. Not for ourselves, but on behalf of Rob Sr and / or the Sharks team. Sticking to effective resolutions and not wishes, i.e. we want to win the Super Rugby trophy. So only actionable resolutions allowed.

On the prediction front: