Sharks Super Rugby Squad (maybe)

I have found this Sharks squad listed at Sanzar Rugby.
One would therefore assume it is a pretty official one, but it does contain one Rhyno Smith who I understand has moved to the Cheetahs.
Andre Esterhuizen (Centre)
Andrew Evans (Lock)
Aphelele Fassi (Utility back)
Armand van der Merwe (Hooker)
Cameron Wright (Scrum half)
Chilliboy Ralepelle (Hooker)
Coenraad Oosthuizen (Prop)
Courney Winnaar (Utility back)
Curwin Bosch (Full back)
Daniel du Preez (Back row)
Dylan Richardson (Back row)
Fezokuhle Mbatha (Hooker)
Gideon Koegelenberg (Lock)
Grant Williams (Scrum half)
Hyron Andrews (Lock)
Jacobus van Wyk (Centre)
Jacques Vermeulen (Flanker)
Jean-Luc du Preez (Flanker)
Jeremy Ward (Centre)
JJ van der Mescht (Lock)
John-Hubert Meyer (Prop)
Juan Schoeman (Prop)
Khutuzani Mchunu (Prop)
Kwandza Dimaza (Back row)
Leolin Zas (Centre)
Louis Schreuder (Scrum half)
Lubabalo Mtembu (Back row)
Luke Stringer (Back row)
Lukhanyo Am (Centre)
Lwazi Mvovo (Winger)
Makazole Mapimpi (Winger)
Marius Louw (Centre)
Muller du Plessis (Winger)
Mzamo Majola (Prop)
Phendulani Buthelezi (Back row)
Philip van der Walt (Flanker)
Rhyno Smith (Fullback)
Robert du Preez (Flyhalf)
Ruan Botha (Lock)
Ruben van Heerden (Lock)
Sanele Nohamba (Scrumhalf)
Sibusiso Nkosi (Winger)
Tendai Mtawarira (Prop)
Thomas du Toit (Prop)
Tyler Paul (Lock)
Wian Vosloo (Back row)
Photos on The Sharks social media pages of last week’s training session showed Rhyno Smith very much present.
I, too, was surprised. His time with Cheetahs must have been a loan.
Hi everyone – Happy New Year. Yes, Rhyno does seem to be back. I also thought it was a permanent move but clearly it wasn’t.
BTW, a note on the squads sent to SANZAAR. The way it typically works is that they will define some arbitrary early January deadline to get a list of names, so they can start preparing media guides, etc. The Sharks are always taken completely by surprise, so ask some member of backroom staff to just send a list of the first 45 players that come to mind. As you can see, about 3/4 of the under 19 squad from last year is included on that list.
Pinch of salt, in other words.
That squad looks like pretty much every Sharks contracted player
SANZAAR still had Stephan Lewies in the squad last week – I see he now shows up for the Lions
@robdylan (Comment 2) : LMAO @ Robdylan “The Sharks are always taken completely by surprise”
EVERY. F£$%ING. YEAR.
@robdylan (Comment 2) : Welcome back boss You need to pop in more often
Would love to see Muller Du Plessis and Fasi get a run some time. Always enjoyed Smith and he was instrumental in our last Jaguares victory in Argentina.
Yeah, looks like far too many youngsters on the list, so salt it is.
Getting worried with Sale circling that we need to ensure Akker is first choice to keep him hungry and happy
Presumably Smith is our second back up 10?
@Byron Wright (Comment 8) : nope he covers back 3.
@robdylan (Comment 2) : same old same old…….. great to see you back!
Zas at centre? Interesting…
@JD (Comment 9) :
So who is the third choice 10? Nohamba? They have him as 9 but he can play 10 and there are 4 scrumhalves and only one Flyhalf int the squad. Andre played a tiny bit of 10 under Spencer I think.
@coolfusion (Comment 11) : Not that he couldn’t concievably be a 13. Just a lot of guys who are centres congesting those spots. Would have thought Zas would be a awing or fb option rather…
@Byron Wright (Comment 12) : I would say Williams would be third option scrummy.
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : Still the list looks very much like it will be.
Seems to exclude Kobus b Wyk though?
@coolfusion (Comment 16) : Sorry, it doesn’t..I see Jacobus v Wyk at centre
@coolfusion (Comment 17) : Also would be interested to see him play at 13