Sharks Super Rugby Squad (maybe)

I have found this Sharks squad listed at Sanzar Rugby.

One would therefore assume it is a pretty official one, but it does contain one Rhyno Smith who I understand has moved to the Cheetahs.

Andre Esterhuizen (Centre)

Andrew Evans (Lock)

Aphelele Fassi (Utility back)

Armand van der Merwe (Hooker)

Cameron Wright (Scrum half)

Chilliboy Ralepelle (Hooker)

Coenraad Oosthuizen (Prop)

Courney Winnaar (Utility back)

Curwin Bosch (Full back)

Daniel du Preez (Back row)

Dylan Richardson (Back row)

Fezokuhle Mbatha (Hooker)

Gideon Koegelenberg (Lock)

Grant Williams (Scrum half)

Hyron Andrews (Lock)

Jacobus van Wyk (Centre)

Jacques Vermeulen (Flanker)

Jean-Luc du Preez (Flanker)

Jeremy Ward (Centre)

JJ van der Mescht (Lock)

John-Hubert Meyer (Prop)

Juan Schoeman (Prop)

Khutuzani Mchunu (Prop)

Kwandza Dimaza (Back row)

Leolin Zas (Centre)

Louis Schreuder (Scrum half)

Lubabalo Mtembu (Back row)

Luke Stringer (Back row)

Lukhanyo Am (Centre)

Lwazi Mvovo (Winger)

Makazole Mapimpi (Winger)

Marius Louw (Centre)

Muller du Plessis (Winger)

Mzamo Majola (Prop)

Phendulani Buthelezi (Back row)

Philip van der Walt (Flanker)

Rhyno Smith (Fullback)

Robert du Preez (Flyhalf)

Ruan Botha (Lock)

Ruben van Heerden (Lock)

Sanele Nohamba (Scrumhalf)

Sibusiso Nkosi (Winger)

Tendai Mtawarira (Prop)

Thomas du Toit (Prop)

Tyler Paul (Lock)

Wian Vosloo (Back row)