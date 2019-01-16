Louis Schreuder to captain the Sharks

Louis Schreuder will captain the Sharks in Super Rugby assisted by Beast Mtawarira as vice-captain. Louis has led the Sharks at the end of last year’s successful Currie Cup campaign so the position will not be new to him.
The only downside is that this means Cam Wright will continue to have limited playing opportunities from the bench.Tweet
This may mean we could see new centre combos…bench time for AE?
@DuToit04 (Comment 1) : I don’t follow?
Im sure i called this
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : ahaha sorry i got my wires all mixed and crossed
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : you absolutely did. Well played, now I think you have the inside Info ha ha.
@Byron Wright (Comment 5) : haha just good guess work based on how he captained during CC. He is a smart player. I think the Sharks want Ruan Botha concentrating on playing only
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : An astute mind! I also think Ruan has real competition from Andrews for that number 5 Jersey. With Paul at 4 we have a nice traditional 4/5 combo with Andrews running the line out very well. I hate to even mention race because Andrews is competing 100% on ability with Botha but it also helps reach our transformation objectives.
I see Rob Snr talking about more rotation which is good because when you look at a guy like Ward not playing any super rugby last year its a real pity.
@Byron Wright (Comment 7) : All coaches talk rotation every year before season starts but in reality rotation is only done on an injury basis really. I would like to see Esterhuizen and Ward combo…id still like to see Am in the lineup though on the wing with Nkosi
Ja not unexpected as he did a good job during the Currie Cup.
@SheldonK (Comment 8) : 100% the lineup I would like to see especially with the wing now being such an NB defender.
My preferred side:
1. Beast 2. Akker 3. Coenie 4. Koegelenberg 5. Botha 6. Paul 7. Van Der Walt 8. D Du Preez 9. Schreuder 10. R DuPreez 11. Am 12. Esterhuizen 13. Ward 14. Nkosi 15. Bosch
Bench:
Schoeman, Chilliboy, DuToit, Van Der Mescht, Vermuelen, Wright, Fassi, Smith
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : @SheldonK (Comment 11) : I like the side. I would switch Paul and Philip around and put thomas as reserve LH with Meyer as TH but not sure what rassie wants to use as an excuse not to pick him.
@Byron Wright (Comment 12) : I would even go as far as reintroducing Thomas as the new 1 loosehead and beast as reserve. He looked better at loosehead when he started playing for us the th experiment was only partly successful.
@Byron Wright (Comment 12) : But I agree with Meyer at th.
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : monster team that…still few top names not mentioned!
My concern is Wright getting itchy feet. If I had to let one of them go I’d keep Wright and lose Schreuder. Hopefully Wright understands and accepts his role this year but he won’t be content to play second fiddle for more than a year I reckon.
@Hulk (Comment 16) : Agreed – he is too good to settle for 25 minutes now and then. Technically (apart from defense) I would rate him higher than Louis (or any other scrummy playing in SA for that matter). He needs game time though to work on his reading of the game and decision making.
Such terrible news: https://m.sport24.co.za/Rugby/lambie-set-to-retire-due-to-concussion-symptoms-20190118
@SeanJeff (Comment 18) : Yeah, they really didn’t put to much effort into that article. I’m not surprised though. Unfortunately, it’s been a long time coming and a real tragedy. However I feel he has too much talent to waste and would love to see him involved in a coaching capacity, so here is my solution, those of you who know Gary Teichmann feel free to share:
Employ Lambie at the Sharks as an Ambassador/ coach in training and start grooming him to be a top level couch. Send him on some coaching courses etc and get/help him get a placement at a top level school or club and deploy him as a coach. Let him coach at that level for a year, maybe 18 months, then push him to club rugby/ varsity cup (in the off season send him to NZ to assist/learn all whilst in the Sharks employment). Once that’s done send him to NZ to coach a club side. Get him to return to SA and give him a Sharks u/19 side, let him do one year with them, then move him to u/21 the following year so he continues to work with the same players leave him there until those players are over 21 (2 years). The following year make him assist/coach the Currie cup side, following that a Super Rugby assistant role and following that when it’s time the big job. This would be a 7 or 8 year plan, making him about 35. Sure if he needs more development at one stage keep him there until he’s ready to move up a level. Scott Robertson has been coaching for 10 years now and he has a proven track record. I feel this is the best way to use a great rugby mind that was never able to fully express himself on the field and this may be where he finally gets to do so.
@Hulk (Comment 19) : Sounds like a good plan but it does assume that Lambie wants to get involved in coaching.
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : Could also deploy this side that would offer a different challenge to opposition:
1. DuToit 2. Akker 3. Coenie 4. Paul 5. Andrews 6. Stringer 7. Van Der Walt 8. DuPreez 9. Schreuder 10. Bosch 11. Am 12. R DuPreez 13. Ward 14. Nkosi 14. Fassi
Bench:
Beast, Chilliboy, Meyer, Botha, Vermuelen, Wright, Esterhuizen, Ward
That team could play vastly different game plans between the starying side and when the bench is used.
Man its amazing how the great rugby playing Watson family can still keep me amused long after all of them have hung up their boots.
@SheldonK (Comment 20) : True, but my assumption is he has had to retire because of injuries and that often leaves a burning to continue in some capacity.
I think he could be a very good coach if he puts in the hard work, who knows, perhaps his true calling is coaching.
@Hulk (Comment 23) : I’ve heard him speak though, so he’ll have to be extremely astute in his tactics to make up for lack of motivational speeches!
@Karl (Comment 24) : He is a very quiet guy you are right but he does have that sort of I got this demeanor. Maybe in later years he could coach.