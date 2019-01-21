Pat Lambie – the epitome of the rugby playing gentleman. Quietly and calmly going about his business, but taking charge when he needed to. The ultimate team player – probably too his detriment. Not the largest fly half by today’s standards but never scared to put his body on the line. Unfortunately the hard knocks he has taken over the past few years have ended his career prematurely.
I agree with Pastor – my favourite Lambie moment definitely is his try against WP where his hand-off on the way to the tryline put the Schalk Burger on his backside.
Enjoy the new adventure after rugby. We will miss you on the rugby field.
Pat was a real general and when you look at his highlights you see how many of his biggest plays came in huge games. Massive BMT!
Pity but must always put health first!!!
Best of luck for your future!!!
My wife asked me when she found out that he is retiring if its a result of him being exposed from too young an age. My answer was that i dont think so but i do feel that if he had stuck to fullback rather than the high traffic area of flyhalf he could very possibly not have sustained the number of knocks and injuries that he did. Hindsight is 20/20 as they say.
So its official
I think I always knew it would come to this but I really was hoping to see Pat at his best in a Bok and Sharks jersey again.
Pity but none the less there are plenty of great memories of Pat on and off the field always being an upstanding fine fellow. I remember hearing about Pat Lambie while he was still at school, thanks to Andy Capistagno, who would slip in his name into his commentaries, as someone destined to don the green and gold one day.The first time I saw Pat play live was a Sharks vs Boland u21 game in Wellington – he was sublime and one could see what Capistagno was on about.
Anyway if one really wants to know what impact Pat Lambie has had on rugby (the game and the people associated with it) then just spend some time reading some of the tributes that have been paid to him.
Thanks Pat, stay healthy.
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : don’t think it has anything to do with age. Think he has taken a lot of big hits to the head and as a result of accumulated knocks it became a health concern. Also like any other kind of injury you will find some players being more “prone” to a certain injury e.g. knees, shoulders, etc. Think Pat is just like Larkham and co who struggled with concussions.
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : @JD (Comment 5) : Lets be honest, that hit by Stander to anybody in the world would have put the player in jeopardy and send out warning bells for future knocks and the effects they would have.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 6) : Look that knock was bad but if im not mistaken Lambie had been injured for at least a month if not more in each of the 3 super rugby season prior to that knock though. So his problems started way before the Stander knock.
I dont remember the earlier knocks being head ijuries – were they? Maybe its just because the Stander knock was so sickening that it stands out.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : My memory isnt tha great but dont think they were head injuries, think one was a shoulder though. I just feel the attrition his body took at 10 meant it couldnt cope with the Stander blow and just weakened him for any future hits.