Sharks vs Blls warmup game

Finally a game in our neighbourhood (or close enough). The Sharks will be taking on the Bulls at Ashton College in Ballito on Saturday at 2pm. The cost is R20 per adult and R10 per child.
The Sharks will look to give their stars who rested last week a chance to stretch their legs and workout the rust in a game situation.
Let’s give the boys our support and head to Ballito.
So possibly something resembling this lineup?
1. Beast 2. Chilliboy 3. Coenie 4. Botha 5. Van Heerden 6. Stringer 7. Vermuelen 8. Van Der Walt 9. Wright 10. R DuPreez 11. Zas 12. Esterhuizen 13. Ward 14. Van Wyk 15. Fassi
I suspect we will more likely see something closer the the prefered starting team (IMO):
1. Beast 2. Chilliboy / Akker 3. Coenie 4. Koegelenberg 5. Botha 6. Van der Walt 7. Paul 8. Dan Dup 9. Schreuder 10. R DuPreez 11. Mvovo 12. Esterhuizen 13. Am 14. Nkosi 15. Bosch
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : Id only change the locks as i think what Andrews offers at lineout time is a big plus.
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : Rob did say it will mostly be the players that will likely start against the Wolves but Mapimpi is a outside bet as he may not play this game as he has a niggle and may start away to the sunwolves or at least be in the travelling group that leave
It amazes me sometimes how teams take so little injury cover on these long trips, its still unclear how Super Rugby stipulates how many players can travel. I suspect SA team my also be trying to reduced costs, I’m not saying send the whole squad just take reasonable cover.
Also whats strange about SA teams is that they send their first team on these once off games to ARG or the wolves, win the game, and then play almost the exact same team the next week at home or in Aus/NZ, instead of rotation out the jet lagged guys.
Alternately they send a second team to play the Jags or the Wolves, and lose, why is it that the second team can almost never pull off a win.
thus as much as I like the idea of squad rotation i Kinda understand why SA and Aus teams don’t
Who won the coffee Superbru prize last year ?
can we discuss a Superbru Prize for this year, Any ideas
My First choose SR team
1. Beast 2. Akker 3. Coenie 4. Van Heerden 5. Botha 6. Van der Walt 7. Paul 8. Dan Dup 9. Schreuder 10. R DuPreez 11. Mvovo/kobus 12. Esterhuizen 13. Am 14. Nkosi 15. Bosch
16 Chilli/kerron 17 Schoeman 18 Tank 19 Koegelenberg 20 Vermuelen 21 Cam 22 Ward/Louw 23 kobus/fassi
Match 22 for Super Sport Rugby Challenge 2019 (IMHO)
1. Mzamo Majola 2. Kerron van Vuuren 3. Johnny Meyer 4. JJ van der Mescht/Andrew Evans 5. Andrews 6. stringer 7. Wian Vosloo 8. Phendulani Buthelezi 9. Grant Williams 10. Rhyno Smith/ C Winnar 11. Zas 12. Louw/Ward 13.??? 14.Fassi/Kobus 15. Rhyno Smith/ C Winnaar
16 Fezokuhle Mbatha 17 Khutuzani Mchunu 18 (insert Extra prop or a lock) 19 (insert Lock Or Flank) 20 Kwandza Dimaza 21 Sanele Nohamba (scrummie) 22 (insert backline player)
We do have some promising player in the u21 and u19 setup that could break through