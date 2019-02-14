Team for the Sunwolves

Rob du Preez Sr has selected a strong starting team for Saturday’s game in Singapore. The only slight worry I have is that we are using two number 5 locks in the same pack.
Van Vuuren, Mchunu and Buthelezi will make their debut Super Rugby appearances should they (very likely) be called as replacements.
1. Tendai Mtawarira
2. Akker van der Merwe
3. Coenie Oosthuizen
4. Hyron Andrews
5. Ruan Botha
6. Jacques Vermeulen
7. Tyler Paul
8. Daniel du Preez
9. Louis Schreuder (C)
10. Robert du Preez
11. Makazole Mapimpi
12. Andre Esterhuizen
13. Lukhanyo Am
14. Sbu Nkosi
15. Aphelele Fassi
Replacements
16. Kerron van Vuuren
17. Juan Schoeman
18. Khutha Mchunu
19. Gideon Koegelenberg
20. Phendulani Buthelezi
21. Cameron Wright
22. Rhyno Smith
23. Jeremy Ward
I don’t know about anyone else but I am very excited about this team. Our backline in particular can cause havoc if given proper ball. I sense our year has come and I’m sure our boys will come through properly this year. Let’s go Sharks!!!
@Fox (Comment 1) : I’m more concerned about them actually USING the good ball, rather than receiving it. I don’t think (generally speaking) our players know how to make the correct decisions.
Sharks have named a good side on paper. Let hope they can actually back that up with a good performance. Seeing the Sunwolves side its definitely going to be a tough game,they have some very useful players that could cause damage
Jeez I’m not sold on this Mchunu lad just yet. I know he’s only young, and I like that he’s a Durban boy, but he looked a bit wonky at scrum time in the warm-up against the Lions
@Karl (Comment 4) : Coenie will have to play the majority of the game, the young man can have a few minutes at the end to gain the experience. Hopefully Thomas is back again soon
The Sunwolves have surprised both the Bulls and Stormers at home before – not an easy game
@HeinF (Comment 5) : Johnny Meyer has the worst luck. This would have been the perfect time for him to step up now.
@coolfusion (Comment 7) : Agreed, I feel for him. Though we are lucky to have Mchunu, his young and promising, very mobile, similar to ox nche
@Karl (Comment 4) : We are definitely rushing him cause of injuries too Tank and Johnny (no official statement on that), his still young, maybe he surprises us with solid scrumming, would prefer he get more seasoning in the SSRC and then CC as well.
Remember when we had to play Hyron before he was ready cause of Lock injury crisis
Interesting Note: Wian Vosloo and Mvovo the two traveling players not selected for the match 23
Really happy to see Ryno Smith