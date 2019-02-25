Akker swops out to the other Sharks too

The Sale Sharks have announced that they have signed another of our local Sharks, this time hooker Akker van der Merwe. Although this was not unexpected after the whispers that Sale was going to sign a host of South Africans from these shores, it does make this a pretty bleak day for Sharks rugby.

Added to the signing of Rob du Preez (jr) this a serious blow for our players stocks for the Currie Cup and for next season. Of course, added to the trend of recent years that South African players are rather too easily signed by overseas sides, this is also a world cup year…so all the South African sides are expecting an exodus like this. Arguably the Sharks may feel this signing even more than that of RdPj. The Sharks have Curwin Bosch and Rhyno Smith on their books and might well look to lure Ben 10 (Benhard Janse van Rensburg) back from the Cheetahs. At hooker, however, the stocks are thinner. Chilliboy Ralepele is nearing the end of his career. Kerron van Vuuren shows a lot of promise. But behind him there is not much.

If the other rumoured signings of the du Preez twins are also confirmed that will put several glaring holes in the Sharks squad. All of that means that the Sharks will be looking to the brilliant juniors of last year to start stepping up next year…and may look to haul out the check book to supplement stocks where necessary.

Let’s see how all this develops! And let’s hope everyone can maintain focus on this season which has started so promisingly…