Und sie schrien nach KLOPAPIER (Yes, it has to do with Peyper)

So that piece of Greek…or more accurately, German…in the title line means: “And they called for toilet paper.” It is a line from a German parody song that sings of a subject matter that is also the profanity that many Sharks supporters will be screaming out upon hearing the news that Jaco Peyper has been appointed as referee of the coastal derby between the Sharks and the Stormers this Saturday.
There is a definite perception on this part of the coast that in games between these old foes, Peyper tends to swing the 50-50 decisions further south. Added to that, the news that Egon Seconds will be running the touch line will not go down well amongst Sharks fans…it seems a brave decision by the powers that be to include him in another local derby involving the Stormers after the waves that caused last weekend.
Be all of that as it may, this cannot be the focus for the Sharks come Saturday. Just play the game, play it well and take whatever refereeing comes your way out of the equation as much as you can.
That, of course, won’t stem the tide of comments on here following this piece of news. So, gentlemen and ladies…ready…steady…go!Tweet
I thought to myself “at least Seconds isn’t involved in this one… And then I read the next sentence… It’s going to be a tough day at the office, so the lads need to keep the game’s result out of these two’s hands… I’m going to pretend I’m The Hound for today and ask the question… How THE HELL do the Sharks allow this kind of panel to be assembled? And how THE HELL do SANZAAR think its fine for (at least) Seconds to be involved in his former team’s games so often???
So need to pick Stormers on superbru.
This article sound suspiciously like stirring…..
@coolfusion (Comment 3) : Stir the s%#t pot too vigorously and all things are sure to start flying out, including remnants of Second helpings and toilet Peyper.
Anyway, Kobus Wiese said it very diplomatically on his programme when he stated that it is very unfair on Seconds to appoint him as an official to a game when the teams that he has represented over 80 times is playing.
@coolfusion (Comment 3) : Mea culpa…is that ok?
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 4) : Hey, that’s almost exactly what that parody song is about…
The only surprise here is that the Sharks authorities once again spinelessly condone this, if ever there was a game where last weeks New Zealand ref should be officiating its this one.
Maybe one day someone in the Sharks management structure will grow a pair, but I don’t hold out any hope for it.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 4) : Way too vivid man – no smiley on Sharksworld for puking unfortunately