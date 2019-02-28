Bokhoring

A Craig for an Akker?


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Sharks on 28 Feb 2019 at 13:14

Craig Burden has been seen training at Kings Park and is reportedly actually on trial with the Sharks.

He was always a very explosive player, but during his previous stint at the Sharks he often did struggle at line-out time. However that issue was quickly sorted playing in the Northern Hemisphere – I recall him being pin point accurate when in 2014 playing for the World XV against a Bok team with Victor Matfield, Bakkies Botha and Duane Vermeulen competing against his throws.

Still only 33 years old – I reckon he would be a very useful addition to the Sharks with Akker leaving at the end of the season.

 



10 Comments

  • Ooh, I like…

  • Wow, I thought he had retired… Where has he been?

  • @T-Shark (Comment 2) : he was playing in France.

  • @pastorshark (Comment 1) : oh me too!!!!!!!

  • @T-Shark (Comment 2) : Latest club was Stade Francais

  • Yes, please!

  • Bruce is back. Seriously unlucky to have the calibre of Smit and Bissie in the same team.

  • Hehehe I can see Malcolm Marx getting a tight klap sometime soon…..

  • :roll: And nobody listened when I said he must come back! :mrgreen: Well, he’s back! :lol:

  • Great news

    if we have Chilli (still only 32), Kerron, and Craig next year in SR that would be suitable, no need to recruit former sa U21 WC winning hooker Mark Pretorius as I mentioned him as a option before

    Look none of them are in the league of marx or akker but at least their solid options

