Almost game time!!!


Written by Jan Dyman (JD)

Posted in :Sharks, Super Rugby on 2 Mar 2019 at 16:46

Almost time for the Sharks to play the Stormers!

But before the game start what a strange weekend it has been!!

Rebels beating the Highlanders, Blitsbokke drawing with Chile but for me the biggest shock the Sunwolves beating the Chiefs in New Zealand!!!

Let’s hope the Sharks can keep calm and focused to beat the Stormers!

Go Sharks!!!



  • Bosch has been replaced by Smith on the bench.

    • Comment 1, posted at 02.03.19 16:59:29 by Bokhoring Reply
  • What’s going on at Supersport?! Two ex-Sharks in Odwa and John Smit on the studio panel!!!

    • Comment 2, posted at 02.03.19 17:00:27 by JD Reply
  • Saw that interception coming 2 moves ahead.

    • Comment 3, posted at 02.03.19 17:20:41 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Brave to run everything from our 22 but maybe we should kick ourselves out of trouble now and then

    • Comment 4, posted at 02.03.19 17:33:26 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Wow we look average against RSA teams. Hopefully the boys kick on soon

    • Comment 5, posted at 02.03.19 17:33:34 by jdolivier Reply

  • Eish

    • Comment 6, posted at 02.03.19 17:35:14 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Playing too much in our 22.

    • Comment 7, posted at 02.03.19 17:35:59 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Peyper has also forgotten that it can be a ruck on sharks ball………….

    • Comment 8, posted at 02.03.19 17:36:28 by jdolivier Reply

  • One collapse and we get a warning, Peyper at his best.

    • Comment 9, posted at 02.03.19 17:37:05 by Nostraseth Reply
  • @Nostraseth (Comment 9) : Andrews also played Etzebeth in the air

    • Comment 10, posted at 02.03.19 17:38:51 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Fucking peyper has clearly decided who will win this match ffs

    • Comment 11, posted at 02.03.19 17:39:38 by jdolivier Reply

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 10) : He gave a warning. before that said “be careful”

    • Comment 12, posted at 02.03.19 17:39:40 by Nostraseth Reply
  • Great defense at the maul but then we balls up the run out

    • Comment 13, posted at 02.03.19 17:40:27 by Bokhoring Reply
  • @Nostraseth (Comment 12) : Andrews gave away a penalty

    • Comment 14, posted at 02.03.19 17:41:13 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Sheet we are being shafted by this ref

    • Comment 15, posted at 02.03.19 17:42:10 by byron Reply

  • Need to start playing in their half

    • Comment 16, posted at 02.03.19 17:43:25 by Bokhoring Reply
  • As if the stormers rushed defence is always on side. Peyper really hates the sharks, he and mallet probably fondle each other talking about how much they dislike us

    • Comment 17, posted at 02.03.19 17:43:59 by jdolivier Reply

  • Our forwards need to start manning up. And we need to stop the silly play in our 22

    • Comment 18, posted at 02.03.19 17:47:18 by Bokhoring Reply
  • We seem to need NZ opposition to bring intense and clinical play….this game so is utter crap compared to last week.

    • Comment 19, posted at 02.03.19 17:48:24 by coolfusion Reply

  • @coolfusion (Comment 19) : So far

    • Comment 20, posted at 02.03.19 17:49:27 by coolfusion Reply

  • Lineout is a total mess tonight

    • Comment 21, posted at 02.03.19 17:49:45 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Every kick … WP are moving towards a ball after a kick

    • Comment 22, posted at 02.03.19 17:50:37 by byron Reply

  • Senseless desperation by Nkosi

    • Comment 23, posted at 02.03.19 17:52:26 by coolfusion Reply

  • Around 4 high tackles in that move … Come on be fair

    • Comment 24, posted at 02.03.19 17:52:26 by byron Reply

  • We have lost all rugby intelligence tonight

    • Comment 25, posted at 02.03.19 17:52:49 by Bokhoring Reply
  • @byron (Comment 24) : Yip – we should have got a penalty there

    • Comment 26, posted at 02.03.19 17:53:24 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Vermaak dives and Coenie is punished?

    • Comment 27, posted at 02.03.19 17:54:50 by Bokhoring Reply
  • @Bokhoring (Comment 27) : One word: peyper

    • Comment 28, posted at 02.03.19 17:56:20 by jdolivier Reply

  • Did you see the wp player hitting our gay behind the knee to force his knee to touch ground?

    • Comment 29, posted at 02.03.19 17:56:54 by coolfusion Reply

  • @coolfusion (Comment 29) : Guy

    • Comment 30, posted at 02.03.19 17:57:13 by coolfusion Reply

  • Peyper clearly dislikes the Sharks but we are contributing to our demise with really stupid decisions

    • Comment 31, posted at 02.03.19 17:57:57 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
  • @coolfusion (Comment 30) : With his hand while he was on the ground

    • Comment 32, posted at 02.03.19 17:58:00 by coolfusion Reply

  • Und sie schrien nach Klopapier!!! :mrgreen:

    • Comment 33, posted at 02.03.19 17:58:22 by pastorshark Reply
  • Watch peyper warn them 15 times when we eventually get in their half and still no card

    • Comment 34, posted at 02.03.19 17:58:25 by jdolivier Reply

  • @pastorshark (Comment 33) : Isn’t there a more extreme form of klopapier in german?

    • Comment 35, posted at 02.03.19 17:59:13 by coolfusion Reply

  • Both of those were not yellow cards … Warning or not! Stormers under pressure in both cases

    • Comment 36, posted at 02.03.19 17:59:47 by byron Reply

  • Should have taken the penalty to posts. We cannot construct anything tonight

    • Comment 37, posted at 02.03.19 18:02:00 by Bokhoring Reply
  • @Bokhoring (Comment 37) : Very hard when you aren’t allowed to defend your own ruck or contest in theirs

    • Comment 38, posted at 02.03.19 18:03:03 by jdolivier Reply

  • Flip but Peyper is refusing to penalize stormers, 9 penalties to 1. Like when Sharks on attack they can do no wrong.

    • Comment 39, posted at 02.03.19 18:03:11 by SeanJeff Reply
  • @pastorshark (Comment 33) : There must be an explitive you can add

    • Comment 40, posted at 02.03.19 18:04:45 by coolfusion Reply

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 39) : Eben did exactly what akker did about 4 times this match, no penalty even, they are allowed to slow our ball down at every engagement

    • Comment 41, posted at 02.03.19 18:05:25 by jdolivier Reply

  • Everyone always said we’re a one half team, let’s hope they’re correct and the second half we run them ragged

    • Comment 42, posted at 02.03.19 18:07:06 by jdolivier Reply

  • Akker yellow was bullshit. Most refs would give that as a penalty to the defense.

    • Comment 43, posted at 02.03.19 18:08:46 by Bokhoring Reply
  • @jdolivier (Comment 42) : This is not as hard as we are making it look. We need focus and patience. Now let’s see some series winning character coming to the fore.

    • Comment 44, posted at 02.03.19 18:09:05 by coolfusion Reply

  • However Sharks need to fix what is in their control starting with the lineout

    • Comment 45, posted at 02.03.19 18:09:42 by Bokhoring Reply
  • @coolfusion (Comment 44) : Very true, the boys are playing crap. Bar the intercept the score would be accurate unfortunately

    • Comment 46, posted at 02.03.19 18:09:57 by jdolivier Reply

  • Odwa has hit the nail on the head – players getting overconfident

    • Comment 47, posted at 02.03.19 18:10:29 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Of all the teams in superrugby, the stormers are the only team I hate losing too. Get it right boys, you’re better than this

    • Comment 48, posted at 02.03.19 18:13:23 by jdolivier Reply

  • Much much better

    • Comment 49, posted at 02.03.19 18:16:07 by Bokhoring Reply
  • @coolfusion (Comment 35) : Jaco Peyper? :mrgreen:

    • Comment 50, posted at 02.03.19 18:16:25 by pastorshark Reply
  • Now we need more of this boys

    • Comment 51, posted at 02.03.19 18:16:36 by Bokhoring Reply
  • @Bokhoring (Comment 49) : There we go patience and focus. See not hard…

    • Comment 52, posted at 02.03.19 18:16:46 by coolfusion Reply

  • That’s better, keep it uo

    • Comment 53, posted at 02.03.19 18:17:15 by jdolivier Reply

  • 13-8

    • Comment 54, posted at 02.03.19 18:17:17 by Bokhoring Reply
  • @jdolivier (Comment 53) : Up

    • Comment 55, posted at 02.03.19 18:17:38 by jdolivier Reply

  • @pastorshark (Comment 50) : Only because jack rhymes with something else in Afrikaans. I’ll allow it…

    • Comment 56, posted at 02.03.19 18:18:07 by coolfusion Reply

  • Consistency Peyper?

    • Comment 57, posted at 02.03.19 18:21:04 by Bokhoring Reply
  • First high tackle spotted by eagle eye peyper

    • Comment 58, posted at 02.03.19 18:21:16 by coolfusion Reply

  • Please dont fuck up this lineout

    • Comment 59, posted at 02.03.19 18:22:30 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Did he spit at the ref when he ran off?

    • Comment 60, posted at 02.03.19 18:23:14 by Nostraseth Reply
  • Tackle around the neck on Akker

    • Comment 61, posted at 02.03.19 18:24:44 by Bokhoring Reply
  • So arms around akkers neck is nothing

    • Comment 62, posted at 02.03.19 18:25:01 by jdolivier Reply

  • Would have kicked for the corner there

    • Comment 63, posted at 02.03.19 18:28:42 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Schickerling should be in the wood

    • Comment 64, posted at 02.03.19 18:29:05 by byron Reply

  • @coolfusion (Comment 56) : :mrgreen:

    • Comment 65, posted at 02.03.19 18:29:37 by pastorshark Reply
  • Great clearance from Smith

    • Comment 66, posted at 02.03.19 18:33:05 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Come boys. We need a try now

    • Comment 67, posted at 02.03.19 18:36:48 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Not closing tackles allowing them to disrupt the defensive line. Why are we allowing them?

    • Comment 68, posted at 02.03.19 18:38:36 by coolfusion Reply

  • Wow Akker no thought in that pass.

    • Comment 69, posted at 02.03.19 18:40:14 by coolfusion Reply

  • Keep the ball guys.

    • Comment 70, posted at 02.03.19 18:40:39 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Prov scrumhalf so slow … We’re offside every ball

    • Comment 71, posted at 02.03.19 18:43:11 by byron Reply

  • How was Thomas off his feet?

    • Comment 72, posted at 02.03.19 18:47:24 by byron Reply

  • Last 20 minutes has been all peyper

    • Comment 73, posted at 02.03.19 18:48:03 by jdolivier Reply

  • @byron (Comment 72) : He wasn’t

    • Comment 74, posted at 02.03.19 18:48:19 by jdolivier Reply

  • Another silly pass

    • Comment 75, posted at 02.03.19 18:53:11 by Bokhoring Reply
  • @Bokhoring (Comment 75) : Another missed offside

    • Comment 76, posted at 02.03.19 18:54:15 by jdolivier Reply

  • @jdolivier (Comment 76) : Guess who is running the offside line

    • Comment 77, posted at 02.03.19 18:56:07 by Bokhoring Reply
  • So stormers scrum early we get penalised, peyper is having a blinder

    • Comment 78, posted at 02.03.19 18:57:29 by jdolivier Reply

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 77) : Can I have a second guess

    • Comment 79, posted at 02.03.19 18:57:52 by jdolivier Reply

  • If any Sharks bothered to chase that kick could have been interesting

    • Comment 80, posted at 02.03.19 18:59:28 by Bokhoring Reply
  • That is sealing off the ball

    • Comment 81, posted at 02.03.19 19:01:37 by byron Reply

  • Sharks will have to run from this scrum

    • Comment 82, posted at 02.03.19 19:02:38 by Bokhoring Reply
  • So that’s the definition of holding Mr ref

    • Comment 83, posted at 02.03.19 19:04:31 by byron Reply

  • We get another chance

    • Comment 84, posted at 02.03.19 19:04:32 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Gave this one away

    • Comment 85, posted at 02.03.19 19:05:06 by coolfusion Reply

  • And now a really last chance

    • Comment 86, posted at 02.03.19 19:05:39 by Bokhoring Reply
  • And Stormers win.

    • Comment 87, posted at 02.03.19 19:06:18 by Bokhoring Reply
  • Waiting for the ref to do a victory lap … Lifting his shirt to show his work jearsey

    • Comment 88, posted at 02.03.19 19:06:46 by byron Reply

  • We didn’t deserve to win that, we kept throwing the ball around aimlessly.

    • Comment 89, posted at 02.03.19 19:07:31 by Nostraseth Reply
  • Sharks should kick themselves. Up against Peyper and a rabid Stormers defense should have not played silly buggers on their own 22 while under pressure.

    • Comment 90, posted at 02.03.19 19:08:11 by Bokhoring Reply
  • So peyper really fucked us, yes the sharks were bad, but seriously, how is he allowed to still blow our games. Sharks administration is a bunch of fucking cowards.

    • Comment 91, posted at 02.03.19 19:08:12 by jdolivier Reply

  • Really terrible from us. This was winnable we didn’t pressure them on their line half as much as we should have. When we did we didn’t have the patience and awareness to make anything of it. This is an own goal match.

    • Comment 92, posted at 02.03.19 19:08:33 by coolfusion Reply

  • @coolfusion (Comment 92) : Bud it is really impossible to build momentum when they slow our ball down at every single ruck

    • Comment 93, posted at 02.03.19 19:09:20 by jdolivier Reply

  • @Nostraseth (Comment 89) : Agreed very few moments that showed any semblance of cohesive planned attack.

    • Comment 94, posted at 02.03.19 19:09:49 by coolfusion Reply

  • Well, didn’t want to comment on the Sharks’ revival and consistency after two games. Was going to wait until round 5. Well, round 3 came and Sharks were the favorites. Result loss. Gosh. I shall await for all the excuses.

    • Comment 95, posted at 02.03.19 19:10:48 by GreatSharksays Reply

  • @jdolivier (Comment 93) : Also hard to build momentum when your forward attack is so flat and ineffective. No I won’t excuse them for this.

    • Comment 96, posted at 02.03.19 19:10:58 by coolfusion Reply

  • Will have to smarten up very quickly. Play brainless rugby next week and the Bulls will tear us a new one

    • Comment 97, posted at 02.03.19 19:11:14 by Bokhoring Reply
  • @Bokhoring (Comment 97) : Yup

    • Comment 98, posted at 02.03.19 19:11:51 by coolfusion Reply

  • STOOOOOOOOOOORMEEEEEEEEERS!!!!!!!!!!

    • Comment 99, posted at 02.03.19 19:13:09 by McLovin Reply

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 97) : Let’s face facts this team can only play NZ opponents. Our track record against RSA and aussie teams reads like a fucking obituary

    • Comment 100, posted at 02.03.19 19:13:24 by jdolivier Reply

  • @coolfusion (Comment 98) : So easy for them to gain those extra yards on little darts and leg drives really messed up the forward defensive line with out much effort.

    • Comment 101, posted at 02.03.19 19:13:36 by coolfusion Reply

  • @coolfusion (Comment 96) : Forwards got outmuscled by PSDT and Etzebeth. We hardly ever got decent lineout ball

    • Comment 102, posted at 02.03.19 19:14:00 by Bokhoring Reply
  • @coolfusion (Comment 94) : Losing bonus point, still second on the log. Could have been worse. Egos bruised may just be exactly what we need. Am was the worst I have seen him, we really looked over confident.

    • Comment 103, posted at 02.03.19 19:14:08 by Nostraseth Reply
  • @jdolivier (Comment 100) : We do this to ourselves. Mentally we just automatically shift to fifth gear when playing SA teams.

    • Comment 104, posted at 02.03.19 19:15:01 by coolfusion Reply

  • @coolfusion (Comment 104) : We never get out of idle against RSA teams. Losing home games is unacceptable. Wonder how many ja they weren’t good will rdp snr puke out tonight #bringbackplum

    • Comment 105, posted at 02.03.19 19:16:45 by jdolivier Reply

  • @Nostraseth (Comment 103) : Hmm sounds like our mantra…lose the winnable ones.

    • Comment 106, posted at 02.03.19 19:17:22 by coolfusion Reply

  • @jdolivier (Comment 105) : When we played their 22 they folded, just a shame we have that space much.

    • Comment 107, posted at 02.03.19 19:18:38 by coolfusion Reply

  • @coolfusion (Comment 107) : Hate not have

    • Comment 108, posted at 02.03.19 19:18:54 by coolfusion Reply

  • @coolfusion (Comment 107) : I’m bitter as shit because we lost, against the stormers makes it even worse. It’s just simple, we got pinged on everything, they were allowed leniency. Beasts’ disallowed try should have been a penalty for the arms around akkers neck.

    • Comment 109, posted at 02.03.19 19:21:30 by jdolivier Reply

  • Moment describing the match perfectly. Cam’s box kick too far but 13 misses and lets the ball bounce in his 22. Not a Sharks chaser in sight. To add insult Leyds then runs through about 6 missed tackles and Stormers back in our half

    • Comment 110, posted at 02.03.19 19:23:10 by Bokhoring Reply
  • @jdolivier (Comment 109) : There were ify calls both ways. Peyper was shit as usual, but we can’t blame him at all. Let’s remember that their try came from us tossing the ball around like no one wanted it.

    • Comment 111, posted at 02.03.19 19:23:36 by Nostraseth Reply
  • @jdolivier (Comment 109) : Ja dude we knew this going in we just didn’t have the foot on the gas when we should have. We allowed them too much. This is just a face palm. Going to try and develop some selective amnesia for this weekend. Let’s leave it that, else it will eat us up.

    • Comment 112, posted at 02.03.19 19:24:24 by coolfusion Reply

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 110) : Yes that kind of allowing them the freedom of the field was evident everywhere tonight.

    • Comment 113, posted at 02.03.19 19:25:33 by coolfusion Reply

  • @Nostraseth (Comment 111) : Even worse that we gave them the win

    • Comment 114, posted at 02.03.19 19:27:18 by jdolivier Reply

  • @Nostraseth (Comment 111) : And brainlessly tossing it short inside back to traffic without giving they guys with momentum a sniff. I don’t want to even think about it. It’s like we were just shuffling the ball hoping for the best this whole game.

    • Comment 115, posted at 02.03.19 19:28:04 by coolfusion Reply

  • One guy that had to work more than his share was Dan. Akker seems to be in France already.

    • Comment 116, posted at 02.03.19 19:30:06 by coolfusion Reply

  • @coolfusion (Comment 116) : He came to Durban to win that Bok jersey, he knows he is not going to get it and that objectively worse players will go to the world cup ahead of him, he has lost his drive.

    • Comment 117, posted at 02.03.19 19:38:01 by Nostraseth Reply
  • @Nostraseth (Comment 117) : We had better phase Craig in ASAP. Kerrot who is a green player did no worse than him tonight thats an inditement.

    • Comment 118, posted at 02.03.19 19:39:54 by coolfusion Reply

  • @coolfusion (Comment 118) : Given his usual drive.

    • Comment 119, posted at 02.03.19 19:40:50 by coolfusion Reply

  • If say really want to get more bums on seats they really need to sort out the standard of refereeing. None of the yellow cards handed out should have been a card. Refs need to realise that when the penalty count is 10 to 0 there’s something wrong with the refereeing. At one point pyper was trying to convince the sharks captain that he’s not biased. You give a bad call and you’re 50m upfield. You don’t call another and it puts a team under major pressure. The refs need to start taking responsibility for their performance pyper was kak

    • Comment 120, posted at 02.03.19 19:42:53 by byron Reply

  • @byron (Comment 120) : Dude we can decry the refs as much as we want, but we knew this going in. We spoiled ourselves. I hope Rob has that whip out tonight, this cannot stand.

    • Comment 121, posted at 02.03.19 19:47:05 by coolfusion Reply

  • I really hope the forwards take this hard and do some searching Dan also up for international contract didn’t step off the pedal. None of these other guys have an excuse.

    • Comment 122, posted at 02.03.19 19:51:46 by coolfusion Reply

  • The worst part of the embarrassment is if you look at the structure and focus of the first two games, tonight was just same old useless shit that we were left with last season. For some unexplainable reason, we just don’t know how to or want to beat local teams

    • Comment 123, posted at 02.03.19 20:02:16 by jdolivier Reply

