Team for Loftus clash

Injuries to Fassi and Paul required some changes to the squad from last week’s loss against the Stormers. Rhyno Smith takes over at 15 (with Bosch moving onto the bench) and Vermeulen moves to 7 with Vosloo getting his first start of the year.
Some rotational changes see Kerron van Vuuren (bench), Ruan Botha and Cam Wright (bench) dropping out of the match day squad replaced by Fez Mbatha, Koegelenberg and Williams respectively. Hyron Andrews moves from 4 to 5. Esterhuyzen and Ward swaps the starting 12 jersey and bench spot.
Ruben van Heerden (who could make his Super debut along with Fez Mbathta) moves onto the bench.
15. Rhyno Smith
14. Sbu Nkosi
13. Lukhanyo Am
12. Jeremy Ward
11. Makazole Mapimpi
10. Robert du Preez
9. Louis Schreuder (c)
8. Daniel du Preez
7. Jacques Vermeulen
6. Wian Vosloo
5. Hyron Andrews
4. Gideon Koegelenberg
3. Coenie Oosthuizen
2. Akker van der Merwe
1. Tendai Mtawarira
16. Fezokhule ‘Fez’ Mbatha*
17. Juan Schoeman
18. Thomas du Toit
19. Ruben van Heerden*
20. Phepsi Buthelezi
21. Grant Williams
22. Andre Esterhuizen
23. Curwin Bosch
Very sad. Got offered tickets for the presidential suite, but have family coming to visit from overseas. Had to pass on the tickets. This is going to be a cracking game, I think…
I am a bit worried about our lineout. The Bulls may not have Lood and RG Snyman available, but between Britz, Jenkins, the new young lock and Thor at the back they going to attack us in the lineout.
Largely unchanged backline. Sharks players made comments in the media this week that the forwards had been the weak link, so backline stays, and looks good. I like Koegelenberg, get the impression he grafts, and he’s a big unit. Looking at the bench, I see pace and power, guys who can provide impact. Will be interesting to see what the replacements actually do, come Saturday and 60 minutes into the game.
I will be supporting the boys at Loftus with my family!!! Super Excited!
The Loftus….like the Twitter and the instagram?
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : Big talk from Hyron Andrews that they’d fixed their set pieces…we’ll see.
Very interesting lineup, and kudos to RDP for trying something and giving other guys a chance. Lots of speed in that backline. Good balance in loose trio, just think they may get outmuscled a bit. But keen to see what the new guys can offer
I like the side with whats available its well assembled. I am excited to see the cc winning locks back as a combo .
@SeanJeff (Comment 3) : Forwards did not front, but our backline made some really doff decisions too.
Bulls team – 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handré Pollard (c), 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Tim Agaba, 6 Jannes Kirsten, 5 Hanro Liebenburg, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka.
Subs: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simpiwe Matanzima, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Tembelani Bholi, 20 Paul Schoeman, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw.
Bulls have a flank / eightman at 5 and another flank as lock cover. Bulls have Lood, RG and now Eli Snyman out injured – that should even out things at line out time
The Bulls have some great leaders and experience in their team which I believe is why they are getting the results they are getting. We will have to be tough mentally to go to Loftus and get a win against them. Wish we had some more grunt in the forwards like they have Duane and Jenkins.
I don’t feel very good about this game
I really hope the forwards especially Akker Coenie Dan Ruan show up.
@SeanJeff (Comment 3) : Koegelenberg is a big grafter. I like his work rate. Would have thought Pepsi would start at 6. Has Bosch lost favour with the coaches?
Call me Mr Unrelated-News! I see Ox Nche has copped an 8 week ban for a late shoulder to Fergus McFadden’s head… Like I said in a previous post, nice chaps, those Cheetahs!
Some interesting match ups: Akker vs Brits, Dan vs Vermuelen, RDP vs Pollard, Am vs Kriel, Nkosi vs Speckman
@SheldonK (Comment 15) : Shreuder also would want to convince Rassie that he should go to the WC instead of Van Snail
@SheldonK (Comment 15) : Schreuder also would want to convince Rassie that he should go to the WC instead of Van Snail
@GreatSharksays (Comment 13) : As they tell it, its because he’s coming off an injury. He’s also tactically a good ace in the hole to have. Can change a game.
@Quintin (Comment 11) : The sad thing is that the grunt is not available in the entire union even when everyone is fit. They only grunt at 4-8 is JLP. We’be Know about this issue for the past 3 years.
Was looking at Vosloo’s wilipedia… he’s actually 112kg’s.. which he could use that on the field. Best of luck gents… will make my way to Loftus… just need to get my Avengers Sharks jersey.