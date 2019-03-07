Team for Loftus clash

Injuries to Fassi and Paul required some changes to the squad from last week’s loss against the Stormers. Rhyno Smith takes over at 15 (with Bosch moving onto the bench) and Vermeulen moves to 7 with Vosloo getting his first start of the year.

Some rotational changes see Kerron van Vuuren (bench), Ruan Botha and Cam Wright (bench) dropping out of the match day squad replaced by Fez Mbatha, Koegelenberg and Williams respectively. Hyron Andrews moves from 4 to 5. Esterhuyzen and Ward swaps the starting 12 jersey and bench spot.

Ruben van Heerden (who could make his Super debut along with Fez Mbathta) moves onto the bench.

15. Rhyno Smith

14. Sbu Nkosi

13. Lukhanyo Am

12. Jeremy Ward

11. Makazole Mapimpi

10. Robert du Preez

9. Louis Schreuder (c)

8. Daniel du Preez

7. Jacques Vermeulen

6. Wian Vosloo

5. Hyron Andrews

4. Gideon Koegelenberg

3. Coenie Oosthuizen

2. Akker van der Merwe

1. Tendai Mtawarira

16. Fezokhule ‘Fez’ Mbatha*

17. Juan Schoeman

18. Thomas du Toit

19. Ruben van Heerden*

20. Phepsi Buthelezi

21. Grant Williams

22. Andre Esterhuizen

23. Curwin Bosch