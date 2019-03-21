Burden returns against the Rebels

Craig Burden is probably the biggest surprise selection in the Sharks team for the game against the Rebels. He should be adding a bit of much needed physicality when he comes on as replacement.

Pepsi Buthelezi and Ruben van Heerden have been promoted to start, and Aphelele Fassi slots in at full back keeping Curwin Bosch to make an impact from the bench. Luke Stringer will most likely make his Super Rugby debut later in the game.

Grant Williams is still preferred on the bench over Cam Wright (unless he is injured, but who knows). Marius Louw features on the bench.

I do feel the loose trio needs a JLDP / Tyler Paul / Van der Walt to really make an impact. Hopefully at least one of them will be available in the next couple of weeks.

1. Beast Mtawarira

2. Akker van der Merwe

3. Coenie Oosthuizen

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Hyron Andrews

6. Phepsi Buthelezi

7. Jacques Vermeulen

8. Daniel du Preez

9. Louis Schreuder (C)

10. Robert du Preez

11. Makazole Mapimpi

12. Andre Esterhuizen

13. Lukhanyo Am

14. Sbu Nkosi

15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

16. Craig Burden

17. Juan Schoeman

18. Thomas du Toit

19. Gideon Koegelenberg

20. Luke Stringer

21. Grant Williams

22. Marius Louw

23. Curwin Bosch