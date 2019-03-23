Sharks vs Rebels

This evening sees the Sharks take on the Rebels in an important game for the men from the coast. After two poor games against South African opposition, the Sharks will want to get a good result against their first Australian opposition of the year.

With the Stormers falling short against the Hurricanes and the Bulls currently being thumped by the Chiefs, the Sharks will want to make the most of the chance to make up ground in the South African conference.

After initially being named on the bench to much fanfare, it seems that Craig Burden will be sitting this one out with an injury after all. It will be interesting to see new man Ruben van Heerden in the number 4 jersey. Marius Louw is also back in action and Luke Stringer gets a spot on the bench. Here are is the team for today…

1. Beast Mtawarira, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Coenie Oosthuizen, 4. Ruben van Heerden, 5. Hyron Andrews, 6. Phepsi Buthelezi, 7. Jacques Vermeulen, 8. Daniel du Preez, 9. Louis Schreuder (C), 10. Robert du Preez, 11. Makazole Mapimpi, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 14. Sbu Nkosi, 15. Aphelele Fassi, Replacements: 16. Kerron van Vuuren, 17. Juan Schoeman, 18. Thomas du Toit, 19. Gideon Koegelenberg, 20. Luke Stringer, 21. Grant Williams, 22. Marius Louw, 23. Curwin Bosch