Important win as Sharks down Rebels

The Sharks completed an important, if at times scrappy, win over the Melbourne Rebels to find their way back into the South African conference race. Losses for the Stormers and Bulls opened the door for them and they stepped through to regain some lost ground in what is turning out to be a very open conference race.
The Sharks notched up a good win, displaying far better intensity than in their last two games. In the end their power game was too much for the Rebels, though there are still plenty of areas that need improvement.
The Sharks started like a house on fire. In the first 15 minutes of the game they showed focus, speed at the breakdown and generally good decision-making. After kicking two penalties to the corner early on, Dan du Preez scored next to the upright in the 7th minute. Du Preez, who is having a good season so far, showed good strength to reach over after initially being held up by two Rebels players. The conversion and a RdP penalty made it 10-0 after 15 minutes. That signalled the start of the Sharks “walkabout” – the defense went to sleep to gift the Rebels two soft tries, the decision-making deteriorated and the lineout went to pieces. It seemed as if the concentration was just gone and with it the confidence too. Two penalties by Rob junior did see the Sharks head into halftime with a slender 16-14 lead.
The Shark will be pleased that they managed to shut out the Rebels in the second half, while scoring two tries of their own. After a goodstart to the second half by the Rebels, a period of pressure in the Rebels 22, saw Louis Schreuder put in a clever long pass to put RdP in at the corner. A few minutes later Makazole Mapimpi was sent over in the opposite corner straight of the back of a 5m scrum. The Sharks started the final quarter in control and would have been lookin to secure a bonus point. A very scrappy last 20 minutes left the scorebaord untroubled though. In all honesty, the Sharks left a few more tries out there and should have won by a greater margin. Amongst several other opportunities the gem of a try scored by Mapimpi – a stunning line break combined with real pace saw him score what would have been his second try – was disallowed when the TMO brought the officials attention to a clothesline tackle by Marius Louw which saw the centre yellow carded.
In the end the Sharks will be satisfied with the win. Several players shone on the day. Dan du Preez was strong in general play, Andre Esterhuizen was huge in defence, Coenie Oosthuizen made several barelling charges, the evergreen Beast was busy and Makazole Mapimpi was full of running. The latter showed plenty of pace, beat 5 defenders and compiled 78 running metres. The intensity was better by the Sharks, if also a bit too patchy. For the most part the scrum was dominant and the breakdown was strong. Most importantly, the Sharks managed to end a streak of two very disappointing games.
There were, however, still areas that need improvement. In fact, some of these are of great concern. The lineouts were poor. In the second quarter the Sharks lost three consecutive lineouts and this clearly limited their options and impacted their confidence in that period of play. If the Sharks want to trouble the top sides in the competition, this area has to be addressed. The other concern is the Sharks inability to produce 80 minutes of focussed, intense rugby. Periods of walkabout and poor concentration are just too costly at this level!
All this does mean, though, that the Sharksare right up there in the conference. They find themselves 3 points behind the conference leading Lions with a game in hand. The fact that the Lions have a bye this weekend makes the Sharks clash with the Bulls crucial to the conference race. With the Stormers currently on tour and the Bulls looking to bounce back from a shocker against the Chiefs, the Sharks really need to win at home against their rivals from Pretoria!Tweet
Marius Louw has been cited – the citing commissioner deemed the stupid Louw tackle to have met the red card threshold. His hearing will take place today and he is sure to cop a ban.
@pastorshark (Comment 1) : With Jeremy Ward banned for 5 weeks after his tip tackle against the Bulls, our centre stocks suddenly look very thin. I guess RdP will back up Esterhuizen. Am could also play 12 and someone else like Kobus van Wyk 13…
Good report. Lets hope we don’t get Peyper this weekend I have this weird feeling we will.
@pastorshark (Comment 2) : Does anyone know whether Kobus is injured?
@Byron Wright (Comment 3) : Please no…please, please, please noooooo!
@pastorshark (Comment 5) : Mind you, I have always found Peyper a problem aganst the Stormers, but not so much against the Bulls. Anyway, let’s see…
@pastorshark (Comment 1) : for sure can’t see him not getting at least 3 weeks for that tackle!
@pastorshark (Comment 4) : No idea lets hope not or maybe its Sbu to cover 13 maybe even Fassi?
@Byron Wright (Comment 8) : My worry for Fassi at 13 would be defence…
@JD (Comment 7) : Agreed…sigh…
There is a couple of players that I haven’t heard from for a while… Kobus van Wyk, Cameron,Ruan Botha, Chilliboy…any word on those guys?
@HeinF (Comment 11) : Chilli has a doping ban pending and Ruan a foot injury it seems(no timeline)
@HeinF (Comment 11) : In commentary, Butch James said that Cameron Wright is injured…
Chilliboy has those rumours re: doping swirling around, but as far as I know no confirmation.
No word on Kobus and Ruan I think…
@Byron Wright (Comment 12) : Okay, glad to hear Ruan has an injury, didn’t want it to be a case where he has lost interest after loosing the captaincy and being dropped to the bench
@pastorshark (Comment 13) : I was really hoping that this year would have been Cameron’s breakthrough year
The last published injury update from the Sharks that I can find was put out at the beginning of February. Argh…
Feel very sorry for Marius Louw just like Ward,both these guys are such good players and have had such little game time, they are the type of highly energetic players who should be playing every week.When they finally get on the park they are over energised and just go at it too hard.
One of the two is going to have to leave, rather play for the Cheetahs or Kings than get splinters in your arse on the bench.
I reckon a Louw/Ward mid field is more than a match for Amm/Esterhuizen
Saw Marcel demolish the Cheetahs last night, that boy was our biggest loss in the last 5 years PSDT included.
Our team is almost there only concerns at moment 6,7 and 15, 6 and 7 will soon be solved but 15 is going to cost us
Fassi was like road kill on Sat and Bosch not much better.
With the form Mpimpi and Nkosi are in, we don t need another elusive stepper but a solid last line of defence
@The hound (Comment 17) : Louw or Ward to take 12 and Andre to take the 15 jersey for me!
@pastorshark (Comment 1) : It wasn’t even a tackle, but taking out an advancing player without the ball. Really stupid – I think he will cop a lengthy ban for that.
@pastorshark (Comment 1) : Wow it still dumbfounds me how a professional player can be this thick. I think Sharks should fine these clowns as well.
@The hound (Comment 17) : I agree with the Marcel comment…he was a huge loss…
@The hound (Comment 17) : You don’t think we have a bit of an issues at 4? I feel our locks cover 5 well, but 4 is light…especially when Paul is injured…
ok so I read on the sharks site that Burden and Phillip back in contention this week.
Lwazi would be solid at fullback, so not sure we have many worries there. It comes down to attitude. Sharks need to know that as a team they will stuff the bulls up.