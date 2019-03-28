Teams for Sharks – Bulls rematch

Hopefully Craig Burden will make the field this time. Sbu Nkosi drops out of the squad and his spot is taken by Lwazi Mvovo. Stringer swaps places with Pepsi. I am also glad to see especially Van der Walt and Van Wyk back on the bench.
Juan Schoeman drops out and I assume Thomas will serve as replacement loosehead with Khutha Mchunu taking the reserve tighthead spot.
1. Beast Mtawarira
2. Akker van der Merwe
3. Coenie Oosthuizen
4. Ruben van Heerden
5. Hyron Andrews
6. Luke Stringer
7. Jacques Vermeulen
8. Daniel du Preez
9. Louis Schreuder (C)
10. Robert du Preez
11. Makazole Mapimpi
12. Andre Esterhuizen
13. Lukhanyo Am
14. Lwazi Mvovo
15. Aphelele Fassi
Replacements
16. Craig Burden
17. Thomas du Toit
18. Khutha Mchunu
19. Gideon Koegelenberg
20. Philip van der Walt
21. Grant Williams
22. Kobus van Wyk
23. Curwin Bosch
They will be facing a strong Bulls team that has been bolstered by the return of lock Eli Snyman with Liebenberg moving back to the flank.
15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (c), 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Eli Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka.
16 Corniel Els, 17 Simpiwe Matanzima, 18 Conrad van Vuuren, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Tim Agaba, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Johnny Kotzé.
Interesting…Sbu rested on rotation?
So van Wyk to cover centre. Wonder where he’s been all this time. Would’ve gone with Mvovo at fullback and van Wyk at 14 just to add some more bulk to the back 3 for defense purposes.
Good too see ginger ninja back. Should bring some needed grunt of the bench.
@Quintin (Comment 2) : Also glad to see Stringer start, I like to have someone other than an outside centre poaching at the rucks We also have Coenie to do that so lets hope we can get some turnovers from them.
@Quintin (Comment 2) : No Craig Burden to cover center and Hooker.
