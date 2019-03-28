Teams for Sharks – Bulls rematch

Hopefully Craig Burden will make the field this time. Sbu Nkosi drops out of the squad and his spot is taken by Lwazi Mvovo. Stringer swaps places with Pepsi. I am also glad to see especially Van der Walt and Van Wyk back on the bench.

Juan Schoeman drops out and I assume Thomas will serve as replacement loosehead with Khutha Mchunu taking the reserve tighthead spot.

1. Beast Mtawarira

2. Akker van der Merwe

3. Coenie Oosthuizen

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Hyron Andrews

6. Luke Stringer

7. Jacques Vermeulen

8. Daniel du Preez

9. Louis Schreuder (C)

10. Robert du Preez

11. Makazole Mapimpi

12. Andre Esterhuizen

13. Lukhanyo Am

14. Lwazi Mvovo

15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

16. Craig Burden

17. Thomas du Toit

18. Khutha Mchunu

19. Gideon Koegelenberg

20. Philip van der Walt

21. Grant Williams

22. Kobus van Wyk

23. Curwin Bosch

They will be facing a strong Bulls team that has been bolstered by the return of lock Eli Snyman with Liebenberg moving back to the flank.

15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handre Pollard (c), 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Eli Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka.

16 Corniel Els, 17 Simpiwe Matanzima, 18 Conrad van Vuuren, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Tim Agaba, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Johnny Kotzé.