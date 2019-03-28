Time to correct a serious anomaly

Over the past 5 years the Sharks had wins against teams like the Crusaders (in NZ playing with 14 and then 13 men), Hurricanes, Highlanders, Chiefs, Blues, Waratahs, Lions and Stormers, but we have not tasted victory against the Bulls in Super Rugby since 15 February 2014. These are seasons in which the Sharks featured in a semi-final and were ahead of the Bulls on the log in all cases except in 2015.

Time to correct this sorry state of affairs.

2014: Sharks 31 Bulls 16

2014: Bulls 23 Sharks 19

2015: Bulls 43 Sharks 35

2015: Bulls 17 Sharks 10

2016: Bulls 16 Sharks 16

2017: Bulls 30 Sharks 17

2018: Bulls 40 Sharks 10

2018: Bulls 39 Sharks 33

2019: Bulls 37 Sharks 14