Time to correct a serious anomaly

Over the past 5 years the Sharks had wins against teams like the Crusaders (in NZ playing with 14 and then 13 men), Hurricanes, Highlanders, Chiefs, Blues, Waratahs, Lions and Stormers, but we have not tasted victory against the Bulls in Super Rugby since 15 February 2014. These are seasons in which the Sharks featured in a semi-final and were ahead of the Bulls on the log in all cases except in 2015.
Time to correct this sorry state of affairs.
2014: Sharks 31 Bulls 16
2014: Bulls 23 Sharks 19
2015: Bulls 43 Sharks 35
2015: Bulls 17 Sharks 10
2016: Bulls 16 Sharks 16
2017: Bulls 30 Sharks 17
2018: Bulls 40 Sharks 10
2018: Bulls 39 Sharks 33
2019: Bulls 37 Sharks 14
We have a great chance on Saturday we just need to trust our backs to use good ball.
@Byron Wright (Comment 1) : Which is not something we do when playing local teams. When we play overseas teams we understand the need for varying play. When we play locals we think it easy enough to stick to crashing aimless flopping and hoping for the best. I really hope the coach klaps that out of their heads before game.
This is terrible!!! Please, please, please improve this…
@pastorshark (Comment 3) : We need to convince our team that the bulls and wp are teams worth worrying about. I seriously think the coach needs to prepare them mentally as well. They have some silly notions that directly affects their performance and drive.
@coolfusion (Comment 4) : I’ve said that for years!
Sharks need to be physical but also play smart rugby. No point in turning the game into a slug fest with the Bulls pack – we will end up on the loosing end.