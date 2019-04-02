Sharks team to face the Lions

The Cell C Sharks team to face the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg shows minimal changes to from the side that narrowly lost to the Bulls.

In the forwards Kerron van Vuuren starts in place of Akker van der Merwe that will be starting his three-week suspension. This has necessitated a change on the bench where Fez Mbatha comes in as cover at hooker.

At fullback Curwin Bosch and Aphelele Fassi exchanges jerseys with Bosch wearing the no 15 jersey.

On the bench, Juan Schoeman comes in for Khutha Mchunu while JJ van der Mescht replaces Gideon Koegelenberg as cover at lock.

The Beast will start the match and make national history when he becomes the most capped South African rugby player in the competition. This will be his 157th appearance, overtaking the former record-holder Adriaan Strauss.

Cell C Sharks

1. Beast Mtawarira

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. Coenie Oosthuizen

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Hyron Andrews

6. Luke Stringer

7. Jacques Vermeulen

8. Daniel du Preez

9. Louis Schreuder (C)

10. Robert du Preez

11. Makazole Mapimpi

12. Andre Esterhuizen

13. Lukhanyo Am

14. Lwazi Mvovo

15. Curwin Bosch

Replacements

16. Fez Mbatha

17. Juan Schoeman

18. Thomas du Toit

19. JJ van der Mescht

20. Philip van der Walt

21. Grant Williams

22. Kobus van Wyk

23. Aphelele Fassi