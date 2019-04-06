Sharks hit high in a “puppet on a string” season

“Love is just like a merry-go-round

with all the fun of a fair

One day I’m feeling down on the ground

Then I’m up in the air.”

Sandie Shaw sang the ditty “Puppet on a String” – featured in the movie “Apocalypse Now” – that contains these words. They sure could be a Sharks Supporters anthem!! The Sharks completely outplayed the Lions at Ellis Park last night to thump them 42-5!!

From the very first minute the Sharks displayed intensity not seen before this season and just completely outplayed their opponents from Johannesburg. After 20 minutes the statistics made the dominance of the Sharks obvious: possession – 82%, territory 78%!! For a full 18 minutes, the score had remained 0-0 and there was a bit of frustration that the Sharks had not made more of their opportunities. But the dam wall was about to break…

The Sharks scored at the end of the first quarter, Curwin Bosch sparking the move from the back – neither for the first nor for the last time on the evening – and after several phases in which the Sharks kept the ball alive wonderfully well, Jacques Vermeulen – who himself had his best game for the Sharks – scored in the corner. Within in 8 minutes their try tally had reached 3! And by halftime it was 4 and the score had reached 25-0 despite several missed conversions.

Sharks supporters could hardly believe what they were seeing. Every man had played well and the complete performances that fans had been baying for was on the cards. Several players deserve a special mention, though. First up, the legend: Beast Matawarira played in a record 157th Super Rugby game and he marked the occasion with a lively performance. In the first quarter alone he chalked up almost double figures in carries and he put in some big hits for good measure. The fact that all 157 of those record caps were for the Sharks, shows the great loyalty Beast has displayed to the Sharks and it is just so appropriate that his teammates rewarded him with such a magical performance. Now the Sharks just have to find a way to motivate themselves like that every week!

Curwin Bosch was the standout player on the night. He beat 10 defenders and made 98 running metres…man, and were those a thing of beauty or what? Bosch will feel very chuffed with his performance after not receiving as much game time as he might have this season. He has definitely made it clear that he deserves to be a regular starter. There will be calls for him to be the starting flyhalf, though I must confess that I am still not convinced of that…at least for now. Bosch was brilliant at 15 and almost every occasion when he was dangerous came from the back. I think that is no coincidence: he is magic when he has space. And fullback offers him that. Robert du Preez, while having another shaky day from the tee, handled the closer confines of the 10 channel well. His line kicks were really good and him taking the ball flat at 10 stood out as one big contributing factor to the huge pressure the Sharks were able to put on the line. I believe that Bosch can develop jnto a worldclass 10, but I am also convinced that flat game is just not Bosch’s game. So I am happy to back RdP af 10, while rotating Bosch in at 10 for certain opponents. But Bosch has to be the preferred starter at at 15 after yesterday.

Jacques Vermeulen was the standout forward for me. He had a huge game and his strong carries were rewarded with the first try. His defence was also great. Kerron van Vuuren was also very impressive. There were some fears that Malcolm Marx would school him but there was none of that. He played almost the whole game, was steady at scrum time, really good at lineout time and very busy in general play. Might the Akker ban have been a blessing in disguise? A special mention must also go to Luke Stringer – he has brought a different dimension to our loose-forward trio and we are better for it. Dan du Preez also continued to add to what is really becoming a stand out season for him. Among the backs Mapimpi, Mvovo, Am and Esterhuizen stood out. But in truth, all the players were good on the night…and just about all the subs added real value too, with Fassi and Big Tom scoring tries and Kobys van Wyk, Philip van der Walt and Grant Williams putting in busy cameos.

The group of fans I watched the game with were disappointed when the Lions managed to score in the 78th minute. Shutting them out completely would have been nice. But it was especially pleasing to then see the Sharks give everything to score another impressive try so that they had the last word.

So now back to the title song of this piece: the magic of last night is tempered a bit by the fact that the Sharks have repeatedly shown themselves to be the “puppet on a string” team – one moment they are up in the air…and the next down on the ground. Several of the players interviewed last night spoke about the need for consistency. They are obviously aware of the fact that consistency has to be their aim…and aware of the fact that they still have to prove that it is something they can achieve. They will have to show that against the Jaguares next week and for the rest of the season ahead.

That shouldn’t stop us from truly enjoying this moment, though. Last night was the occasion when it all finally clicked. And I, for one, would like to echo the message that captain Louis Schreuder had for his players in his post-match interview: THANK YOU!!