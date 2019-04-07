Teichmann to bow out in September?

The rumour mill has churned out this one: Gary Teichmann will not renew his contract as CEO when it comes to an end in September.

This news was reported in the Rapport newspaper today. Now we know that Rapport doesn’t always get it right. But often enough where there is smoke there is fire. The Sharks have said that they cannot comment on the future of the former Sharks and Springbok captain. Communication manager Novashni Chetty responded to questions from Rapport by saying, “We don’t react or comment on rumours. If there is any news, we will announce any changes accordingly.”

The report went on to name Eduard Coetzee as Teichmann’s likely successor. Coetzee is a former Sharks prop (2001-2005) who currently serves the union as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The reporting also mentioned that there is a chance that main Sharks sponsor Cell C may not renew its sponsorship deal. If that is thd case Teichmann apparently wants to secure a new headline sponsor before he comes to the end oc his tenure.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops…or whether it is even a story at all…