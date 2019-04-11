Ok so the Cell C Sharks’ team to face the Jaguares at JONSSON KINGS PARK on Saturday afternoon at 15h05 was announced.
With the announcement some of the”missing” players have emerged with Jean-Luc du Preez and John-Hubert Meyer both named on the bench.
Beast Mtawarira, Coenie Oosthuizen and Jacques Vermeulen have all been rested for this match.
This means Juan Schoeman and Thomas du Toit will get a chance to start with Mzamo Majola and John-Hubert Meyer now covering from the bench. Philip van der Walt also start in place of the rested Vermeulen at flank.
The backline that did duty against the Lions is unchanged and will have another chance to show us just how good they can be.
Now the Sharks must just build on the good performance! Let’s just hope the Jaguares come to play rugby and not revert to playing “negative” spoiling tactics to minimise the attacking ability of the Sharks!
The Cell C Sharks
- Juan Schoeman
- Kerron van Vuuren
- Thomas du Toit
- Ruben van Heerden
- Hyron Andrews
- Luke Stringer
- Philip van der Walt
- Daniel du Preez
- Louis Schreuder (Captain)
- Robert du Preez
- Makazole Mapimpi
- Andre Esterhuizen
- Lukhanyo Am
- Lwazi Mvovo
- Curwin Bosch
Replacements
- Fez Mbatha
- Mzamo Majola
- John-Hubert Meyer
- JJ van der Mescht
- Jean-Luc du Preez
- Grant Williams
- Kobus van Wyk
- Aphelele Fassi
We will probably get a lot if incentive from them to slow our game down to a forwards fist phase war. We must just not get sucked into their plan. They know how dangerous we are in the back and will do everything to delay or trick us into delaying that connection with the backs. If we play too long up front they will just slow us down enough to force errors and disrupt/limit any attack strategies and options. They longer we delay the more options dissapear.
I like the back row
I like the loose trio and the backs…I am a little bit concerned about the front row, especially late in the game…but the props had to be rested sometime and I am looking forward to seeing what the backup players will do.
I was really impressed with Kerron van Vuuren last week. Those line-out throws were absolutely spot on and our scrum looked quite solid.
@pastorshark (Comment 3) : I would hate us to loose by a penalty because our scrum is demolished in the last 5 minutes. Sharks need to make sure there is daylight between them and the Jags – I can’t handle another close finish that goes the other way
Thanks JD good to see Johnie is still around and fit. Great news on Jean Luc, may be the end of Vermuelen for now which is unfortunate because he has been in good form but he is also leaving at the end of the season.
Would be nice to have paul back as a 4 but for now Ruben is going well.
@Byron Wright (Comment 6) : We’re losing Vermeulen as well? Wow we may as well call 2020 a fresh rebuild then. This team had better make their mark, it may be years before we’re back to this level again. And we will probably have a new CEO and head coach at that time too.
Lots of changes, all very interesting stuff
Jags have been similar to us this season, consistently inconsistent
They haven’t plated as well as they did last year, I think it may be because they have one eye on the WC
This season’s SR games are seemingly warm up and matches for them
hope we don’t underestimate them though, they do have a top three in the world loosie in Matera IMHO
Happy to see Mzamo and Johnny, heard they did well against the lions in last Friday’s warm up game, Still haven’t seen a full squad of who played in that warm up game, If anyone has it I would appreciate if you posted it.
Super happy with Ruben, his a beast, hyron is a classic 5, he needs a bakkies to his matfield
pleased at how multi skilled Stringer is, he adds balance
Always happy to see the ginger ninja
Looking forward to this game, however I may miss it as I’ll be hiking
@coolfusion (Comment 7) : Yip Exeter chiefs. That is why I get so upset when results are poor it is really this year or try again in three years time.
@Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Or in the last minute…don’t want that again! That ismyconcern. But hopefully we can repeat what we did last weekend…
@coolfusion (Comment 7) : Yup…is it Exeter Chiefs? Or something like that…
@Byron Wright (Comment 9) : Ah, so I was right…
@revolverocelot (Comment 8) : Where are you hiking?