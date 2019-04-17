Sharks team vs Reds

The Sharks have made five changes to the side that embarrassed themselves – and their supporters!! – by copping a whallop from the Jaguares last weekend.

Beast and Coenie are back in an unsurprising move. Kobus van Wyk gets his first start…at 13 as Lukhanyo Am is rested. Makazole Mapimpi also gets to put his feet up as Sbu Nkosi rejoins the fray. The final change sees Jacques Vermeulen returning from his rest replacing Luke Stringer, though it is PvdW who will wear the no. 6.

Anyway, last week spoilt my appetite for this match at least…and so I will be focusing on the more important things in my life this Easter weekend. Enjoy everyone…

Sharks – 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Kobus van Wyk, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (c), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Aphelele Fassi.