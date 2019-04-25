Changes at halfback for Waratahs

Cameron Wright gets a rare start for the Sharks. Hopefully he can convince Rob Sr to afford him a few more over the remainder of the season. Bosch moves to 10 with Fassi taking the 15 jersey. Ruan Botha and Akker will be back in action from the bench. Beast captains the team with Schreuder on the bench.

Am and Mapimpi should add a bit of guile and finishing to the backline. A loose trio of Van der Walt and the Dup twins get their first start, although I do think the Sharks will miss the speed that Stringer adds to combination.

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Tendai Mtawarira (C).

Subs: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Ruan Botha, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Marius Louw.