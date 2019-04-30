Beast out with knee injury

Thomas du Toit starts at loosehead in place of Beast who reportedly flew home with a knee injury. Schreuder starts at 9 and captains the side, with Ruan Botha swapping places with Hyron Andrews (who has clocked up the second highest playing time after Dan du Preez). Mzamo Majola and John-Hubert Meyer come into the squad to deputize at loosehead and tighthead respectively.

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (c), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Thomas du Toit

Replacements: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Marius Louw