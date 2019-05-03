Sharks vs Crusaders

The Crusaders did not select Ryan Crotty, Sam Whitelock, Richie Mo’unga and David Havili, but this is still a formidable team. Can the Sharks of 2019 emulate the Sharks 2014 to beat the Crusaders at home?

My wish is for the Sharks to just go out and play as a team to the best of their abilities. Attack when its on, and be awake to switch to defensive mode immediately when needed.

Do yourselves proud