Sharks vs Crusaders

The Crusaders did not select Ryan Crotty, Sam Whitelock, Richie Mo’unga and David Havili, but this is still a formidable team. Can the Sharks of 2019 emulate the Sharks 2014 to beat the Crusaders at home?
My wish is for the Sharks to just go out and play as a team to the best of their abilities. Attack when its on, and be awake to switch to defensive mode immediately when needed.
This is the “joy” of being a sharks fan. The negative is we can lose games that we really should win easily the positive is we can win games we shouldn’t. Go Boys please give us a lions game type performance!
@Byron Wright (Comment 1) : Even if we win it’s just bragging rights for a short while. I wish for the sharks to become a feared name in rugby again. So whatever works and whatever gives the long term results. Let’s see if there is some method behind all this madness as the coach suggests there is.
Sharks looking very good so far
Is anyone watching? From ESPN Scrum live scoring I see van Vuuren has already been replaced, what gives?
@Hulk (Comment 4) : Not sure if he was just sent for a concussion test
@coolfusion (Comment 2) : i agree but leave me my morsels in between the losses
I was hoping to go watch in break room. Oh well. I’ll catch comments.
Crusaders managing to stretch our defense, and TMO decides try has been scored against the post.
7-3
We get a lineout on their 5m line but can’t get the maul going. Turnover ball
One thing that is striking about these guys is when they make mistakes how quickly they react to fix them
We working hard which is good
7-6
Defense better this time. Crusader not making ground and eventually turning over the ball
@Bokhoring (Comment 13) : Kerron off completely?
We actually seem to be winning the kicking game.
@coolfusion (Comment 14) : He has not come back yet
Great D pushes the saders backniver 10 phases
We struggling a bit at lineout since Akker came on
@Bokhoring (Comment 18) : Short fat arms….
Ref is doing a reasonably good job of penalizing Crusader shenanigans
And we fuck up a crucial lineout. Come on Akker
Philip off – Vermeulen on
Well done Ruan – great turnover
Bosch gets the points
Bosch kicks a 50m penalty to put us in the lead. 9-7
Philip back on the field
Crusaders starting to loose their cool. They don’t like our defense
But then Bosch does not kick out the penalty
Small errors making life difficult for us
And we manage to win the first half. 50 minutes of the same please, but please sort out the lineout
Well at least the conceded penalty results in nothing and we go into half time in the lead.
I’m not watching the game but if lineouts are a big screw up perhaps we need to bring Andrews on and move Botha to 4, hopefully this will sure up the lineout a little.
On another note, fantastic effort to be in the lead at half time. Hopefully we can keep our heads and do more of the same in the second 40.
@Bokhoring (Comment 30) : Yup just keep doing the basics right. Weird how a young guy like Kerron already has such a clean well practiced lineout technique. Makes you wonder if the older guys just not putting enough disciplined work into refining, tweaking their game.
@coolfusion (Comment 31) : So we seeing what we discussed. Lineout has suffered without Hyron(mostly because kieran went off after 2) but Ruan has been a monster around the park.
Good half from the sharks. Crusaders seem nervous. Didn’t expect this intensity. Come on boys. More clinical play in 2nd half and win the game.
@Hulk (Comment 32) : Akker’s throws are rubbish. Last one almost went to the Crusader’s nine
@Hulk (Comment 32) : Ruan and Van heerden have been so good around the park that we cant take one off but yes Hyron calls the lineouts so well.
@coolfusion (Comment 33) : Seems we’ve had it wrong all along bringing in older, more experienced heads to mentor the youngsters. We should see if Kerron has some spare time on his hands to mentor the ballies a bit…
@Byron Wright (Comment 34) : Yup we’re still sitting with either or. Some in depth training focus could lift each guys weakness. Coenie also suggested some extra train time for weak points. The guys should make themselves available for it and the coaching staff should make experts available for this.
@Karl (Comment 38) : LOL
@Karl (Comment 38) : In this case you’re correct.
A great player like Burden had to go play in the NH to sort out his lineout.
@Bokhoring (Comment 42) : Where he may have gotten some one on one mentoring?
@Byron Wright (Comment 34) : Botha also brings a lot of leadership. You can see him geeing up the guys the while time
And another lineout fucked up
Once Kerron starts maturing he will be a stronger carrier. If he is allowed freedom and improves fetching as well…? We may just have the first real replacement for Bismarck.
Bosch is punishing them today. 12 7
Went to the loo and Sharks score. Who scored?
Duh, another penalty obviously
Louis’s exits very good today
Penalties indicate poor discipline on sader side. Sharks must know there is opportunities here?
Bosch punishes them again 15-7
@Bokhoring (Comment 52) : He brought his sjambok today. Woo! If nothing else they will know “Who’s the Bosch?” After today
Crusaders not getting away with their dirty tricks today
Akker gives back a penalty. Can we have Kerron back please?
Akker is having a nightmare. Giving unnecessary penalties away
@coolfusion (Comment 55) : Watch him score a try just to spite me for that comment….
Now we struggling in the scrums as well
They targeting Thomas
And Goodhue scores under the posts. Iffy tackle attempt from Bosch
And they score
15-14
And Rob Jr on
We need to hit back first. Don’t give them confidence
Glad to see Rob on
@coolfusion (Comment 61) : Crap…
And lets rather not say anything about his 5 minutes so far.
@Byron Wright (Comment 65) : Bosch best keep the kicking duties.
@Hulk (Comment 68) : Bosch should keep all the duties Rob is so poor he is a liability two errors already
PLEASE take off Rob Jnr. He has touched the ball twice and both times just thrown it away!
Really don’t think we’ll miss Jr next year
I feel sorry for the guy – playing like a big bundle of fear
Jonny Meyer on
@Bokhoring (Comment 72) : He needs a sabatical. Like Dan Carter had….
Perhaps a lot of current hookers are trying to mold themselves into the hooker come openside flank role that made Bismark a starter for so long and in focusing on their open play are neglecting their core responsibilities and ultimately their throwing suffers.
Think in cricket when allrounders show they have talent to bat, they tend to reduce the amount of bowling they do or leave it completely to ensure all the time and energy goes into training that one specific skill. Perhaps our hookers are trying to be too much of an openside flank before they are world class hookers with the skills to back that up.
@Bokhoring (Comment 72) : Hid dad is hanging him out to dry
Personally I think Rob Jr is actually a pretty decent flyhalf but has been seriously mismanaged by his own dad.
I see Botha has been pulled, was that the right call? van Heerden over Botha?
@Bokhoring (Comment 77) : Perhaps a case of too much faith and Snr can’t see the flaws in Jnr play at the moment.
This ref is actually pretty good overall – blowing tackler not releasing the ball
Bosch puts another one over 18 points for him so far
Bosch makes it 18-14
@Bokhoring (Comment 82) : Wow quite an inditement for coach Rob leaving him out for so long.
@coolfusion (Comment 81) : With 11 minutes to go. How are we looking? Do we look like we’re hanging on or is it even, are we starting to look like we’re taking the upper hand?
Ahhhhhhhhhhhh, can’t believe I can’t watch this.
@Hulk (Comment 84) : Hmm kind of title for tat. But not being railroaded. Bosch deadly on the boot today.
@coolfusion (Comment 85) : Tit for tat. Even
@coolfusion (Comment 86) : Thanks. The guys just have to keep them out and don’t panic when they start putting long phases together close to the 80 minute mark.
Bosch pulls the penalty a bit to the right – still 18-14
Crunch time now. Were all going to be very happy or very sad.
But Thomas forces another attempt for him. This one closer
21-14. 5 minutes left
@Bokhoring (Comment 91) : [email protected]#k yes
Louw on for Andre
7 clear, so a draw is possible but we want a win. Come on boys push it.
Excellent defense from Nkosi looks like it prevented a try
2.5 minutes and the Crusaders camping in our 22
30 seconds – we can’t loose anymore
Saders make it 19
@Bokhoring (Comment 97) : Sure of that?
And they finally get through
21 21. Sooooo close. Agggg. I don’t know if I should be angry or relieved.
@coolfusion (Comment 99) : I guess if the conversion hits the pole Saders can still score another try.
Sorry Sandor – you were almost correct again this time
Like kissing your sister, but I will take a draw in Christchurch any time. Well done boys
@Bokhoring (Comment 102) : I suppose I should be relieved. If Rob Jnr was on the field and given his average this season it would have been 21 12 for Saders.
So close, great game from the Sharks. Would not have brought on Rob Jnr. He put us on the back foot. The team played great, though and actually deserved a win, even though we didn’t score any tries, we made the Saders make mistakes and punished them with the boot.
@T-Shark (Comment 106) : Akker also did us no favours. Funny how it’s the two guys with the Sale contracts more often than not…..hmmmmm…..
so close
Good old traditional SA rugby. Kick deep, defend like demons and take your penalties, but the plan also needs a solid set piece. If we did not loose Kerron so early who knows what could have happened.
Well old Bok…it seems we got our wish, even though at the end there we were getting a bit greedy and hoping for some extra gravy eh?
I am very proud of the team for achieving this outcome, a draw at Christchurch feels like a bonus point win! Looking forward to watching the game tonight. And I also cannot wait to watch “The breakdown” this week, those dudes must be chocking on their words!! LOL
Well my hat us off to Curwin Bosch. If he gets the kicking duties and he can improve like this….what a pleasure. Almost kicked their teeth in completely with that sniper boot if his…
The draw also means that we should at least stay 2nd on the SA conference after the weekend, unless the Jaquares claps the Stormers by at least 29 points and score 3 more tries than them
@coolfusion (Comment 112) : Auto complete….how I loathe thee….
@Hulk (Comment 108) : Cheer up. How would you have felt if we lost by 1? See? Better already.