Team for the Chiefs

Rob Sr bringing in a couple of fresh players into the squad makes a lot of sense – that defensive display against the Crusaders would have emptied a lot of tanks. Dan, Van Heerden and Esterhuyzen deservedly all get a rest. Van der Walt gets a chance at 8 with Vermeulen at 6. Kerron is fortunately available to start, but Akker has been dropped (can’t be rested – so I assume an injury?) from the squad with Mbatha taking his place. Louw will run at 12.
I would have liked Wright to get another chance to start and would not mind seeing a starting trio of Stringer, JLDP and PVDW. I am also not a fan of the Andrews / Botha lock combo – both too similar, but all in all still a strong Sharks squad.
1 Thomas du Toit
2 Kerron van Vuuren
3 Coenie Oosthuizen
4 Hyron Andrews
5 Ruan Botha
6 Jacques Vermeulen
7 Jean-Luc du Preez
8 Philip van der Walt
9 Louis Schreuder (C)
10 Curwin Bosch
11 Makazole Mapimpi
12 Marius Louw
13 Lukhanyo Am
14 Sbusiso Nkosi
15 Aphelele Fassi
Replacements
16. Fezokuhle Mbatha
17. Mzamo Majola
18. John-Hubert Meyer
19. Tyler Paul
20. Luke Stringer
21. Cameron Wright
22. Robert du Preez
23. Kobus van Wyk
I assume Akker was “rested” because he cost us too many lineouts last week. Dont think an injury was the problem. As for Rob jnr I think he’s only on the bench to make up numbers. I reckon he only plays in the last 10 to 15 minutes bar anything happening to Bosch
Rob jnr needs a solid rest when the boys get back home. Still rate him, just over played and lacking confidence atm.
Nevermind, perhaps Akker is injured, Fez was called up as he wasn’t included in the original squad. Wonder what the junior boks think of that.
Squad pretty much as expected. Players have to be rested but we are nowhere near good enough shape to pull more of the key guys out. So selection makes sense. Hopefully we can build a strong enough platform early by enough to afford guys like stringer, wright van Wyk, Mbatha some longer game time not just 10 mins.
Not many comments as yet… Fear of being lampooned by the Hound? Hehe