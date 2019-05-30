3 changes in the squad for Canes

Philip vd Walt is out injured and replaced by Jacques Vermeulen. Tyler Paul moves back into the squad. Craig Burden is bracketed with Cullen Collopy as the reserve hooker – hopefully he can make it to the game this time. Thomas du Toit swap places with Jonny Meyer on the bench.

I would assume the tactics against the Canes will be the same as last week – defend like demons, kick for position / contestable’s, maul (we could have used more against the Lions), use turnover ball, take the penalty’s and any intercepts the Canes may throw our way.

A critical last home game to win before two tough away games.

Sharks

Mzamo Majola Kerron van Vuuren Coenie Oosthuizen Ruben van Heerden Ruan Botha Jacques Vermeulen Jean-Luc du Preez Daniel du Preez Louis Schreuder (c) Curwin Bosch Makazole Mapimpi Andre Esterhuizen Lukhanyo Am Sbu Nkosi Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

Craig Burden / Cullen Collopy Juan Schoeman Thomas du Toit Hyron Andrews Tyler Paul Cameron Wright Robert du Preez Kobus van Wyk

Hurricanes

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara (c), 8 Reed Prinsep, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Vaea Fifita, 5 Kane Le’aupepe, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Jeff To’omaga-Allen, 2 Asafo Aumua, 1 Toby Smith.

Replacements

16 Dane Coles, 17 Fraser Armstrong, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 20 Du’Plessis Kirifi, 21 Gareth Evans, 22 Richard Judd, 23 James Marshall.