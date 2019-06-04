Touring squad for Argentina

Akker, Beast and now Wright out injured. Burden (hopefully we can see him in the game), Makhabela and Ward added to the squad
Sharks squad:
Forwards – Coenie Oosthuizen, Craig Burden, Daniel du Preez, Hyron Andrews, Jacques Vermeulen, Jean-Luc du Preez, John-Hubert Meyer, Juan Schoeman, Kerron van Vuuren, Mzamo Majola, Ruan Botha, Ruben van Heerden, Thomas du Toit, Tyler Paul.
Backs – Louis Schreuder (c), Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Curwin Bosch, Jeremy Ward, Kobus van Wyk, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Robert du Preez, Sbu Nkosi, Zee Makhabela.
Enough fire power to win, let’s hope the boys turn up. It won’t be easy.
In fact we are complete underdogs but here’s hoping.
The only danger for the Jaguares is if they take the Sharks lightly. Sadly, even if that were the case, the team seems to lack the killer instinct to press an advantage, or the clarity of mind to play what’s in front of them.