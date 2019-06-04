Touring squad for Argentina

Akker, Beast and now Wright out injured. Burden (hopefully we can see him in the game), Makhabela and Ward added to the squad

Sharks squad:

Forwards – Coenie Oosthuizen, Craig Burden, Daniel du Preez, Hyron Andrews, Jacques Vermeulen, Jean-Luc du Preez, John-Hubert Meyer, Juan Schoeman, Kerron van Vuuren, Mzamo Majola, Ruan Botha, Ruben van Heerden, Thomas du Toit, Tyler Paul.

Backs – Louis Schreuder (c), Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Curwin Bosch, Jeremy Ward, Kobus van Wyk, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Robert du Preez, Sbu Nkosi, Zee Makhabela.