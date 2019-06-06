Team for the Jaguares

Rob Jr starts at 10, Bosch moves back to 15 and Fassi back to the bench.

JLDP back home with a MCL niggle – so Paul takes his place and Stringer back on the bench. Hopefully Burden can stay fit until the match this time – otherwise the Sharks will have no reserve hooker. Andrews swaps places with Van Heerden in the starting team. Ward takes over as back line replacement from Van Wyk.

The Sharks ideally need to win this, or at least gain a losing bonus point.

1. Mzamo Majola

2. Kerron van Vuuren

3. Coenie Oosthuizen

4. Hyron Andrews

5. Ruan Botha

6. Jacques Vermeulen

7. Tyler Paul

8. Daniel du Preez

9. Louis Schreuder (c)

10. Robert du Preez

11. Makazole Mapimpi

12. Andre Esterhuizen

13. Lukhanyo Am

14. Sbu Nkosi

15. Curwin Bosch

Replacements

16. Craig Burden

17. Juan Schoeman

18. Thomas du Toit

19. Ruben van Heerden

20. Luke Stringer

21. Zee Mkhabela

22. Jeremy Ward

23. Aphelele Fassi