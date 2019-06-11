Random thoughts on Super Rugby

The home quarter final spots are by now pretty much cast in stone – Crusaders, Jaguares, Brumbies, Hurricanes. There is still a small chance for the Brumbies to overtake the Jaguares, but I don’t see the Sunwolves winning in Argentina.

There is still an almighty tussle going on for places in the last four with four games between the possible contenders:

The Highlanders would want a bonus point to have any chance to qualify – Waratahs are pretty much playing for pride.

A win for the Rebels will keep their QF place safe, but the Chiefs would probably want a bonus point win to have a reasonable chance to qualify. Loser of this game will be out of the running.

Pretty simple for both the Sharks and Stormers – beat the other and qualify. The Stormers may squeeze in with a losing bonus point, but that will not be sufficient for the Sharks.

The Bulls and Lions (their 8 wins will assist if they end up with equal log points to another team) are pretty much safe for a place in the quarters, but both would want a win to be safe in 5th spot to avoid playing the Crusaders.

If one looks back over the season all the South African teams had their moments, but these were far and in between. The only team that showed some consistency in the SA conference is from South America, and will very likely end up with a home semi-final.

The main lesson for me from the Jaguares is that less is more. At the moment the top player pool in South Africa is stretched over 4 + 2 franchises. The Cheetahs after doing pretty well last year, have now basically become a shopping mall for UK teams. The other SA franchises will also loose substantial numbers of players at the end of the season, e.g. all 4 locks from the Bulls are leaving. I cannot see any SA franchise having the remotest chance of winning the Super Rugby title next year or the year after.

My proposal:

Reduce the number of franchises to 3

Do not base the franchises on the provincial unions but sell the franchises to private investors

Provincial unions still contract all players and compete in the Currie Cup and SRC as usual

The franchises draft players from the unions (with coordination by SA Rugby) and top up their contracts

Most importantly franchises contract professional coaching teams directly

Franchises can be based over multiple cities, and then alternate home games between the cities

Personally I would prefer to compete in Super Rugby, but other arrangements e.g. 2 Super + 1 Pro can work

I know the unions will never allow any scheme that dilute their power to be implemented – but the quality of our local rugby will just keep dropping until the entire Bok team need to be selected from overseas players.