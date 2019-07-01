Six Sharks have been called up for the Bok training squad while Dan du Preez and Ruan Botha were not considered due to injury.
Forwards
Schalk Brits (Bulls), Marcell Coetzee (Ulster, Ireland), Lood de Jager (Bulls), Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Stormers), Rynhardt Elstadt (Toulouse, France), Eben Etzebeth (Stormers), Lizo Gqoboka (Bulls), Steven Kitshoff (Stormers), Vincent Koch (Saracens, England), Siya Kolisi (Stormers), Francois Louw (Bath), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Malcolm Marx (Lions), Bongi Mbonambi (Stormers), Tendai Mtawarira (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Gloucester, England), Trevor Nyakane (Bulls), Marvin Orie (Lions), Kwagga Smith (Lions), RG Snyman (Bulls), Duane Vermeulen (Bulls)
Backs
Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Stormers), Andre Esterhuizen (Sharks), Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks, England), Aphiwe Dyantyi (Lions), Warrick Gelant (Bulls), Elton Jantjies (Lions), Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse, France), Jesse Kriel (Bulls), Dillyn Leyds (Stormers), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Sibusiso Nkosi (Sharks), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz, Japan), Handre Pollard (Bulls), Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints, England), Frans Steyn (Montpellier, France)
If I were picking a Bok side from that squad:
1. Kitshoff 2. Marx 3. Koch 4. Etzebeth 5. DeJager 6. Kolisi (default) 7. PSDT 8. Vermuelen 9. De Klerk 10. Pollard 11. Dyantyi 12. Steyn 13. Am 14. Nkosi 15. Le Roux.
Bench: Beast, Mbonambi, DuToit, Mostert, Coetzee, Reinach, Jantjies, Kriel
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : I reckon Mapimpi is better than Diyanti at the moment. Would love to see Am playing next to Steyn
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : True in terms of Mapimpi but I think Dyantyi shades him on defense and under the high ball, those 2 areas probably the only reason Mapimpi isn’t an established Bok now, having said that he has improved both those areas this year.