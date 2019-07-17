Bokhoring

Bok team for the Wallabies


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :The Rugby Championship on 17 Jul 2019

Rynhardt Elstadt at open side is a strange selection.  However it will be great to see Marcell Coetzee and Frans Steyn running out for the Boks again.

The 15 first choice players should already be on their way to New Zealand, so it should be safe to say that apart from players like PSDT, Lood and Etzebeth coming back from injury the rest in this team would now count as second choice. It also means De Ellendig is likely to start at 12 against the All Blacks.

15 Warrick Gelant 14 Sbu Nkosi 13 Jesse Kriel 12 André Esterhuizen 11 Makazole Mapimpi 10 Elton Jantjies 9 Herschel Jantjies 8 Francois Louw 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit 6 Rynhardt Elstadt 5 Lood de Jager 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain) 3 Trevor Nyakane 2 Bongi Mbonambi 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Bench: 16 Schalk Brits 17 Lizo Gqoboka 18 Vincent Koch 19 Marvin Orie 20 Marcell Coetzee 21 Cobus Reinach 22 Frans Steyn 23 Dillyn Leyds.



  • Ok, so who are the top 15 then? I missed that part ????

  • @T-Shark (Comment 1) : Rassie split the squad in two and reportedly sent 15 players to New Zealand in advance. So this is meant to mostly be the B team playing against the Wallabies

  • I can’t find a definitive list of the A-team, but looking at players in the bigger squad missing from this team I would guess:

    Ginger
    Marx
    Malherbe
    Snyman
    Mostert
    Kwagga ??
    ??
    Thor
    Faf
    Pollard
    Guess it would be Diyanti but he is injured
    Ellendig
    Am
    Kolbe
    Willie

