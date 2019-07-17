Bok team for the Wallabies

Rynhardt Elstadt at open side is a strange selection. However it will be great to see Marcell Coetzee and Frans Steyn running out for the Boks again.

The 15 first choice players should already be on their way to New Zealand, so it should be safe to say that apart from players like PSDT, Lood and Etzebeth coming back from injury the rest in this team would now count as second choice. It also means De Ellendig is likely to start at 12 against the All Blacks.

15 Warrick Gelant 14 Sbu Nkosi 13 Jesse Kriel 12 André Esterhuizen 11 Makazole Mapimpi 10 Elton Jantjies 9 Herschel Jantjies 8 Francois Louw 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit 6 Rynhardt Elstadt 5 Lood de Jager 4 Eben Etzebeth (captain) 3 Trevor Nyakane 2 Bongi Mbonambi 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Bench: 16 Schalk Brits 17 Lizo Gqoboka 18 Vincent Koch 19 Marvin Orie 20 Marcell Coetzee 21 Cobus Reinach 22 Frans Steyn 23 Dillyn Leyds.