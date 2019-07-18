Bokhoring

Smith and Fassi swap for WP


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Currie Cup on 18 Jul 2019 at 11:54

Sean Everitt has kept the team that got trounced by the Kwas intact, except that Fassi and Smith swap places in the starting team and on the bench. Every one in the squad will have to lift their performance dramatically if the Sharks want any hope of beating a WP team that was really strong in especially the scrums. Hopefully the disaster last Friday will serve as a wake-up call.

  1. Juan Schoeman
  2. Kerron van Vuuren
  3. Coenie Oosthuizen
  4. Ruben van Heerden
  5. Hyron Andrews
  6. Luke Stringer
  7. Jacques Vermeulen
  8. Tera Mtembu (c)
  9. Cameron Wright
  10. Curwin Bosch
  11. Lwazi Mvovo
  12. Jeremy Ward (c)
  13. JP Pietersen
  14. Kobus van Wyk
  15. Rhyno Smith

Replacements

  1. Craig Burden
  2. Mzamo Majola
  3. John-Hubert Meyer
  4. Gideon Koegelenberg
  5. Phepsi Buthelezi
  6. Sanele Nohamba
  7. Marius Louw
  8. Aphelele Fassi

 



4 Comments

  • This game starts at 2 pm with the springbok game on tv at 5:05pm

    • Comment 1, posted at 18.07.19 12:50:24 by revolverocelot Reply
    Team captain
    		 

  • Why does Fassi get dropped but nobody else. different coach same result. What are we not seeing? If we’re benching guys for poor performances then Vermeulen is hell of a lucky.

    • Comment 2, posted at 18.07.19 13:52:00 by Hulk Reply
    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 2) : Just a thought, do you think it is more about dropping Fassi or giving Rhyno a well deserved shot. He has played generally well the few times he has been called on by the Sharks and even though he is going to the Cheetahs, he deserves a shot. Personally I would have dropped Van Wyk and moved Fassi to the wing, but I truly think it is less about dropping Fassi and more about giving Rhyno a chance.

    • Comment 3, posted at 18.07.19 14:10:37 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearAssistant coach
    		 

  • This switch makes zero sense. Smith is leaving so cheers mate carry the water and lets actually test and build the guys sticking around. Based on the performances of both sides last week this could get ugly. Meant to be cold and rainy in Durban on Saturday

    • Comment 4, posted at 18.07.19 14:22:28 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

