Smith and Fassi swap for WP

Sean Everitt has kept the team that got trounced by the Kwas intact, except that Fassi and Smith swap places in the starting team and on the bench. Every one in the squad will have to lift their performance dramatically if the Sharks want any hope of beating a WP team that was really strong in especially the scrums. Hopefully the disaster last Friday will serve as a wake-up call.
- Juan Schoeman
- Kerron van Vuuren
- Coenie Oosthuizen
- Ruben van Heerden
- Hyron Andrews
- Luke Stringer
- Jacques Vermeulen
- Tera Mtembu (c)
- Cameron Wright
- Curwin Bosch
- Lwazi Mvovo
- Jeremy Ward (c)
- JP Pietersen
- Kobus van Wyk
- Rhyno Smith
Replacements
- Craig Burden
- Mzamo Majola
- John-Hubert Meyer
- Gideon Koegelenberg
- Phepsi Buthelezi
- Sanele Nohamba
- Marius Louw
- Aphelele Fassi
This game starts at 2 pm with the springbok game on tv at 5:05pm
Why does Fassi get dropped but nobody else. different coach same result. What are we not seeing? If we’re benching guys for poor performances then Vermeulen is hell of a lucky.
@Hulk (Comment 2) : Just a thought, do you think it is more about dropping Fassi or giving Rhyno a well deserved shot. He has played generally well the few times he has been called on by the Sharks and even though he is going to the Cheetahs, he deserves a shot. Personally I would have dropped Van Wyk and moved Fassi to the wing, but I truly think it is less about dropping Fassi and more about giving Rhyno a chance.
This switch makes zero sense. Smith is leaving so cheers mate carry the water and lets actually test and build the guys sticking around. Based on the performances of both sides last week this could get ugly. Meant to be cold and rainy in Durban on Saturday